After an uninspiring performance in a 19-7 victory over Sacramento State, the Arizona State football team turns its attention to No. 19 Michigan State. The matchup will be the first road game for starting quarterback Jayden Daniels leading an offense that has undoubtedly sputtered thus far.



For head coach Herm Edwards and offensive coordinator Rob Likens, this presents itself as a challenge that both seem more than willing to face.

Sun Devils look to improve after a lackluster week

Walking off the practice field on Monday Likens and Daniels had their typical daily talk as they walked off the practice field. Following what was a disappointing game for the entire team, Likens thought the freshman quarterback would be somewhat down. Daniels response showed one of maturity and an optimistic outlook well beyond his years.

“He’s like ‘coach it’s a long season man we’ve just got to get better.’ I’m all who is coaching who?” Likens said of the response. “His mindset is amazing in that way. He has a realistic outlook on what is going on. That’s what I love about him. That’s why he doesn’t panic. He has just a great perception of what’s going on.”

This mindset by Daniels is one that has been handed down to the team via the top of the chain in Edwards. This sense of an even keel of emotions despite what has been a rollercoaster start to the season is one that Edwards has embraced.

“I’ve seen some good times and I’ve seen some low times,” Edwards admitted. “I’m not going to change who I am. Sometimes that’s what you need when you’re in tough spots. I say that and we’re 2-0. We’re struggling some on offense, we all know that. That’s nothing unusual.”

Edwards comments come following a game in which the team’s youthful in large part showed among the offensive line. With a true freshman center snapping to the true freshman at quarterback in Daniels there can be a lack of experience at times.

Despite the offensive line's struggles in the game, Edwards admits that a team is never truly perfect. While it may have been the offensive line this week, there will likely be a different group next week that is in need of a tune-up.

“In football, you’re always struggling somewhere,” Edwards stated. “Every week there is a different group that you’re trying to fix. That’s football, that’s ball man. It’s never perfect. You’re always like man I got to fix this then this one breaks. Then this time it’s that group then you’ve got to get that group and huddle them up and say it’s going to be okay. That’s the greatness about football, the greatest thing about coaching. Every week, somebody, even when you win, somebody’s a little bit disappointed. How do you get them up? How do you lift them up?”

This certain sense of embracing the challenge ahead, a sign of Edwards mental toughness, an aspect he believes he is very good at.

While admitting he not the most athletic player in his time in the NFL, Edwards said he was smart and mentally tough. He now hopes at Arizona State, this mentality will rub off on his players moving forward and give them a sense of confidence.

“When it comes how do you react to all of that and hopefully, they’ll take a page out of my book and know that I’m never going to panic,” Edwards said. “I’m never going to throw any player under the bus or any coach under the bus. We’re going to stick together as a football team and try to get better. We’re a young football team, I can’t say it enough. And I get that part of it and I’m not going to deny it, I’m not going to hide it, I’m not going to try and run from it. When errors happen and things are going things aren’t going well, I get it. But they’ll be better, that’s what I truly believe and that’s how I coach.

Likens stated a similar response to how he wants his players to react to the pressure and problems that the team may face going forward into the season.

“The older I get ─ you find out you don’t shy away from problems,” Likens admitted. “Problems actually bring perseverance and it teaches you a lot of great things about yourself. That’s what I’m trying to teach the kids is that don’t shy away from the problem, don’t get a bad attitude because we have a problem right now. You’ve all got to embrace this problem. It’s going to be a tremendous challenge for the coaches, for the players to overcome this, get better and that’s what life is all about. If you want to do great things, overcome challenges. It’s just not going to be easy where you wake up and great things just happen to you.”

Offense looks to find a rhythm while the defense looks to finish

Looking forward to Michigan State, both Likens and Edwards admitted the task ahead was daunting, regardless of their mindset.

Even with the ranking of No. 19 and ASU being labeled an underdog headed into the the matchup, Edwards says he doesn’t pay attention to what those outside the program say or think.

“I don’t play into that scenario of we’re the favorite, I don’t know all that,” Edwards said. “I don’t live in that world ─ I live in a world where I come to work. I don’t watch television, I don’t pick up phones, I don’t listen, I don’t hear it.”

Edwards pointed to the experience on the defensive side of the ball as one of the biggest factors heading into Saturday in a game that has many parallels to last season’s matchup.

“This defense is pretty good,” Edwards stated. “It really is. It doesn’t give you a lot of room whether you’re running the football or throwing the football. I think patience is going to be key. Just like last year, it was not an offense juggernaut game

You’re playing a big physical football team up front with seven veteran guys on defense. They play in a conference where they play everything contested. Everything is contested. Every yard, every pass.”

Defensively, the Sun Devils feel as if they have the same kind of defense. While lacking in experience, ASU boasts a swarming defense capable of holding opponents to minimal points as evident in the first two weeks.

While the team views their defense as a strong suit, Edwards would like to see the the focus of the defense remains throughout the entire 60 minutes.

“Defensively we’ve had some lackadaisical moments,” Edwards admitted. “We’ve given up some plays at the end of games.”

The negative feedback was minimal on the defensive side of the ball but was laid on heavy by both coaches on the offensive side of the ball.

Talk of the team’s identity on the offensive side of the ball came in question following Thursday’s night disappointing performance on offense.

“[The coaches] were here Sunday, we were here Saturday, we were here long,” Edwards stated. “We talked about it, and we were here a long time. Hopefully, we’ve come up with somewhat of a plan that we feel like we can live with going forward to help us. We’ll see.

We’re not the same offense we were last year… You always have this mindset of what you want to be until you start playing. Then you evaluate and start assessing what you have.”

For Likens, the struggles all boiled down to one specific area, an area that he admitted frustrates him more than anything else. The team’s inability led to four chances from inside the 10-yard that ended with three field goals and a a fumble at the one-yard line.

“I don’t care if you have five-year-olds out there on offense, I don’t care how young you are or whatever,” Likens stated. “I’ve got to find a way ─ we’ve got to find a way to punch the dang football in inside the 10-yard line.”

While Likens and the offense will look to tighten things up and progress moving forward, things won’t change instantly.

With the looming matchup against Michigan State, fans and coaches alike may hope there will be a distinct jump in play from the first two weeks, but change takes time. Especially with the main area in need of improvement comes along the offensive line, where the Sun Devils boast several inexperienced players.

“It’s not going to be a quick fix. I know people don’t want to hear that ─ fans don’t want to hear. It just is what it is” Likens admitted.

I’d be angry too, I heard boos, I booed myself. It’s not going to be a quick fix. We have to develop young players. Offensive linemen in developed programs where you wanted to be, most of the time you don’t even see those guys play until they’re redshirt juniors. Offensive linemen, it takes longer for them to develop than any other position.”

The origins of Mandrake

Week two of the ‘Mandrake’ player of the week honors saw D.J. Davidson earn the award after picking up 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in the week two victory.