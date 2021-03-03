ASUDevils - Edwards encouraged by the first impressions of the opening spring practice

Equipped with high hopes for the fall, Arizona State opened its 2021 spring football practice schedule Wednesday. In part because of the NCAA’s rule exception allowing 2020 to be a free year due to COVID, the Sun Devils return 11 starters on defense and nine on offense, helping bolster expectations for ASU in Herm Edwards’ fourth season as head coach.





Edwards knows his team looks the part of a Pac-12 contender. Executing with the pieces at their disposal remains the challenge.





“We look good coming out of the tunnel,” Edwards remarked of his veteran-laded team, equipped with 19 scholarship offensive lineman and depth across the roster. “That doesn’t win you football games, though. We look different at all positions. We’re longer, we have some size to us now, and that’s what we’ve been trying to do.”





Arizona State enters the spring intending to implement 44 new participants into its system. Six of the newcomers are coaches. The aforementioned COVID-19 waivers have bolstered Arizona State’s experience – along with plenty of other programs across the country – allowing the Sun Devils roster to have a three-deep for the first time in Edwards' tenure in Tempe.





“It’s similar to the first day of school,” Edwards explained of the vibe during ASU’s first of 15 spring practices. The university has closed practices to the public to the pandemic but will allow a limited portion of the media to attend in person. “Everyone’s excited about being there. We were all excited about participating in football again.”





Just a day into spring practice, Edwards pointed out the veteran leadership already taking place on the Sun Devil roster. With multi-year starters in the secondary like Chase Lucas and Evan Fields, as well as linebacker Darien Butler – who could become a three-time captain this fall – some of Edwards veteran players are doing the coaching for him.





“I think some of the guys that have been here for three or four years I think they see some potential in this football team,” said Edwards, whose accumulated a 17-13 record in three seasons in Tempe. “They’re excited. I’m excited as well. This class of guys that came back, they’ve played a lot of football, and they’ve got a lot of experience. Now, what we’ve gotta do is make sure we put them in a place where they can play well.”





The “Pro Model” Arizona State’s been touting throughout Edwards reign in the desert should be prominently displayed following this season. Because of trust in the Sun Devil coaching staff and a COVID-ravaged 2020, ASU’s roster is full of players with expectations to play at the next level. Edwards noted that more than the usual two or three players could be drafted on this roster, although he declined to single out names.





“If some guys do what they’re supposed to; there are some guys here who will get a chance to play at the next level,” Edwards said. “This could be one of the bigger classes since I’ve been here.”





One can assume the coach has high expectations for the third-year starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, who enters the spring looking to continue his development in offensive coordinator Zak Hill’s coaching scheme. Daniels told reporters Wednesday that his offseason development in the weight room has him over 190 pounds, and Hill cited an added focus for the quarterback as it aids in the offense’s development.





Long pegged as offensively conservative during his time as an NFL head coach, Edwards has expressed a greater understanding as to the development of modern college football. While some of ASU’s most prominent victories under Edwards have come in lower-scoring contests, he spoke on the importance of Arizona State being explosive offensively to complement a turnover-forcing defense.





“You’ve gotta score. In college football, you have to score,” said Edwards. Each of the previous three national champions averaged more than 40 points per game en route to their championships. “College football allows you to do that. Now, you have to have people in place that will help you do that. The quarterback can’t do it alone.

“Obviously, you want to be in the high 30s. If you can get to 40, you’ve got a chance to win a lot of games. I’m not saying that’s the number, but if you look at the teams that score in that range – I would never say that. It’s hard for me to convince myself to say that.”





Of note from ASU’s opening practice, the Sun Devils were healthy aside from defensive ends Tyler Johnson and Stephon Wright, who were both unavailable. One of the earliest changes seen during Wednesday’s practice was Dohnovan West’s shift to center. West takes over for the departed Cade Cote at the center position after being an All-Pac-12 performer at guard in 2020.





“We felt like we needed his presence there,” Edwards explained of the move.





The Sun Devils return to the practice field after a heavily interrupted fall – and nearly a year after the beginning of a nationwide shutdown – with a greater understanding of how to stay as safe as possible. On Tuesday, the Pac-12 conference unveiled normal 12-game schedules for each of the conference’s member institutions, an optimistic sign toward a return to normalcy.





“The uncertainty of it,” Edwards recalled of the shutdown of the sports world. “Our conference had a lot of it. Schedules changed; it seemed like every other week. Then we finally got started, and we were all excited, then we got postponed again. For the most part, we’re at a place now where we’re familiar with what it takes to try to keep each other safe.





ASU’s schedule opens with a Sept. 2 home game against Southern Utah and includes visits from USC (Nov. 6) and Arizona (Nov. 27).





“Going forward we still have to be careful. We still have to respect each other. But we’ve all kind of grown to deal with it, whether we like it or not.”





