ASU’s first loss of the season was bound to happen at some point. Although the Sun Devils would’ve hoped to come out victorious at home in such a close battle in the Pac-12 opener, Edwards is hoping the team can turn a disappointing loss into motivation for next week’s contest.







“Just couldn’t convert third downs,” Edwards said of the offense’s 10-point second-half effort. “The defenses showed up finally because the first half it was like, you thought it was going to be Washington State versus UCLA...it just became a battle of third downs and we got off the field a couple times, and we had an opportunity to convert a couple, didn’t do it, and that’s what the game became all of a sudden...we just were on the short side of it.





“I made it a big emphasis today with the coaches, ‘we got to provide energy,’ (the team is) kind of trying to figure it out, and low and behold we got on the practice field and they started going, and they got some enthusiasm going, and I think they’re disappointed, which is a good sign. They’re not sad, they’re disappointed. They had an opportunity to do something, and it got away from them, so now we get another opportunity.”





Edwards also mentioned how restless of a weekend the the coaching staff had, saying he told them that they’re NFL coaches because they had to get a hotel room to stay for the remainder of the weekend- there was too much work to do.





He noted that after Saturday’s result, it starts with the defense. Although he admitted he had a gut feeling the scoring would be somewhere around the high 20’s, the unit didn’t do enough to make senior Colorado quarterback Steven Montez and his offense’s job difficult.





“You’ve been in enough games, you have this gut feeling as a coach. Now you don’t ever tell the team that,” Edwards said of his expectations for last Saturday’s game, “but you got this feeling. Well I didn’t expect them to have 14 by the time I turned my head around, I mean I got a drink of water and it was 14 again, I said ‘this is not good.’





“If you don’t understand your gap responsibilities and you’re in the wrong gap, you’re not sound in the ‘A’ and ‘B’ gaps you get some leaky runs. At times, they were leaking, one guy’s hitting (the running back), might’ve been a defensive lineman, and we don’t have the linebacker in place to finish it off, it becomes a two-yard contact but it’s leaky and now it leaks to five or six (yards), so that puts you in a lot of third-and-shorts.





“They did a good job when we rushed four, they blocked us...we never collapsed the pocket, it was always clean for (Montez), and when quarterbacks have a clean pocket, similar to what (true freshman quarterback) Jayden (Daniels) had a lot, right, he had a clean pocket and they can sit there and survey the field, it becomes very difficult at any level because these quarterbacks are good...and then we didn’t contain the edge and he slipped outside and now he makes a couple of first downs with his legs or he gets another five or six yards and now it’s 3rd & 2, 3rd & 3, it’s hard to live that way so we got to do a better job.”





Safe to say Edwards and company know where they have to make improvements, especially defensively, ahead of their week five matchup. It’ll just be a matter of implementing them with a short week of preparation ahead.









Challenges of playing Pac-12’s last undefeated team on the road off a short week





Speaking of ASU’s road ahead, the Sun Devils are going to have a long month of games if they were overwhelmed by Colorado. The team will get a bye week after this Friday’s matchup, but two of their next three games are against opponents currently ranked in the top 20 of the AP poll, and the one that isn’t is against Washington State and Mike Leach’s air-raid offense.





As it currently stands, the toughest of those three games will be this Friday night when the Sun Devils (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) visit the No. 15 California Golden Bears (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) in a nationally televised matchup on ESPN.





“They’re starting to open up their offense, a little bit more, and the defense is their calling card, they’ve done a nice job of playing strong defense,” Edwards said of California. “They’ve won some games that are impressive, to be quite honest...they’re 4-0, they’re the only undefeated team in the Pac-12, says a lot about who they are.





“They’re really good (defensively) on third downs; 32 percent red-zone efficiency, 31 percent scoring, so they don’t give up a lot of points, to this point only 69 points, and that says a lot. They sack the quarterback, they get after the quarterback, knock him down, sack him, do a pretty good job of putting pressure on their secondary, because they feel like they’ve got one of the better secondaries in the country.”





To add some numbers to what Edwards said, the Golden Bears have allowed a 31.8 percent conversion rate on third downs (tied for 35th in the FBS), tallied 11 sacks (T-32 in FBS)- both marks in which they rank second in the Pac-12- and have only allowed 17.25 points per contest, 27th in the FBS but fourth in the Pac-12, one spot below ASU.





This will have to be a prove-it week for the Sun Devil defense, who can prove last week’s debacle was a fluke and that they truly are a defense to be reckoned with in the Pac-12. But it won’t be easy to do given the short week of preparation.





“You lose a whole day in preparation, it’s more on the players in college than it is in the pros because we only have them for a short amount of time,” Edwards said. “In the NFL, the guys are there in the morning, we feed them breakfast, they’re just there, that’s their job, so they can stay longer. These guys have to do it on their own.”





If every previous game of the Herm Edwards era is any indication, this will be a tightly contested game, win or lose. Alluding back to the Michigan State game, Edwards noted that this young team is still learning how to stay even-keel through the ups and downs of a football game and finish things when it’s close.





“Against Michigan State, when we went ahead, I’m looking at the sideline and those young guys were all jumping around I said, ‘it’s not over, we actually got to go play defense now, there’s time left on the clock it’s not like the game just ended,’” Edwards said. “We were fortunate enough to get out of there. But the thing I will say, to their credit, when we were behind there’s no panic. The players are kind of like ‘we’re ok coach, we’re going to find a way,’ and to their credit, they find a way to get back in the game, and that says something about who they are.”





While ASU will be making its first trip to Berkeley since 2015, this homecoming of sorts for Edwards has been years in the making. Although he’s been back to Cal on his own time, the first university he ever attended and played college football in 1972, this will be the first time he’s returning as a coach, walking into the packed stadium on game day.





“It’s kind of ironic, I never thought in my lifetime, when I went to college there, that I’d actually be visiting these campuses again,” Edwards said. “The world is a circle, it is. I can remember a lot of great memories walking to that stadium as a player...this will be kind of interesting to walk into that place now being a coach, I can’t believe it to be quite honest.”





Edwards hopes to spread next game up mentality

When Edwards takes the stand his emotions hover around a certain midline. While Edwards may reach a level of excitement when mentioning his old friend Tony Dungy’s visit to Cal, he often comes right back down to this midline.

This has become the norm for Edwards. This sense of always focusing on the here and the now with little care towards the past or future is one he has come to be known for.

His emotions following the outcome of any games are not any different as Edwards tends to not change his personality. A trait that he hopes to pass down to his staff.

“When you’re with a staff, the read comes from the head coach,” Edwards admitted. “What is the head coach going to do? I think they’ve seen me when we’ve lost games, they’ve seen me when we won games. You folks have seen that too. My personality doesn’t change a whole lot.”

When it comes to wins and losses, Edwards tends to take it with a little more emotion than other situations.

His ability to move on to the next task at hand is not lost, just made a little more difficult during losses compared to that when the team wins.

“Literally, when the game is over, I’ve moved on,” Edwards stated. “I have flat moved on. When a loss comes it’s harder. You look at it and go what did we do, what did I do? Did I do something during the game, could I have made a better decision? I look at me first, I always look at me. When we win, I’m good, I’m happy for the guys. I actually move on, just let it go, move on to the next game. I’ve always functioned that way. When you lose you take it harder. You feel for all the work that has been put in. You work so hard to try and win a game. When you fall a little short, you’re like ‘Could I have something maybe in practice, could I have said something to another coach? That’s what you think about.”





