“We’re kind of figuring out who we are a little bit, especially on defense.” Edwards said. “I think now the system’s been in place two years, there’ll be some more players added to that…but really getting bigger and stronger, I think that’s the key.”

Overall though, Edwards has a sense of where the team is still coming along as this early Spring practice window comes to a close.

“Don’t get hurt,” Edwards said. “The key for us is just getting through the next two practices without any injuries.”

With the final week of ASU’s Spring practice upon us, coach Herm Edwards has one goal for his team that supersedes the rest.

At the same time, he’s expressed optimism for this year’s team which stems from a culture that Edwards believes is set-up to welcome in the new class of players when the time comes.

“We’re in a good place right now,” Edwards said. “I think that the culture is starting to change a little bit and the players are understanding what’s expected.”

“I think it’s good for the 20 guys that are going to come in here because this class here will set the tone for the 20 young players we have coming in and we’re excited about those guys.”

Edwards explains how Thursday’s Spring game will play out



The Sun Devils are tapering practices this week in anticipation of Thursday night’s Spring game at Sun Devil Stadium, which will be televised by Pac-12 Network.

Similar to last season, it will be less about scrimmaging and more about displaying the team for the fans through various drills.

“It won’t be much of a scrimmage to be quite honest,” Edwards said. “It will be more of situation football and watching some of the younger guys compete in certain situations.”

Furthermore, he detailed the ways in which Thursday night will be similar and different from what those who have watched the team practice throughout the Spring are used to.

“The practice will be somewhat similar to (today), it’ll be two more team periods,” Edwards said. “We’ll start it off with the ‘V-drill,’ get everybody excited about that.”

“We have Joe Connolly, who’s our strength coach, and I called him Michael Buffer because he’s actually going to introduce the guys before we go, we’ll give it to the Pac-12 Network so they can talk about it on television.”

“Then we’re going to try to keep score in the scrimmage- I shouldn’t say scrimmage but the practice- we have four quarterbacks, so two will play for the maroon and two will play for the white team…we’ve done it in practice a couple times now the players like it, so we’ll do that in certain situations in practice.”

Additionally, Edwards has stated how he views tackling at this point of the year, an interesting point of discussion with the Spring game coming up.

“In today’s world, safety is always critical and you can still get work done without having live tackling,” Edwards said. “Now some coaches are opposite, but I’ve always been that way even in pro football…I just think if you practice correctly, when it starts we’ll be able to tackle well and I think guys will be able to break tackles, so that’s just how we’ve done it, we did it that way last year, I don’t think it hurt us.”

Thursday night’s event offers free admission to those who attend and will wrap up Spring practice along with the month of February. Edwards has been adamant that the team utilizes the ensuing months to improve strength and conditioning, something he views as essential for a team that’s young overall.

Value of the new field to practices

On Monday, ASU debuted the Bro & Blegen Agility Field by the north side of Sun Devil Stadium. The field is 53 yards wide and 35 yards long, replacing the makeshift field painted on the pavement in the same area.

Edwards expressed how valuable the new space is in carrying out his method of hands-on coaching, something he believes is essential in today’s digital/iPhone age.

“You got to entertain (the players) when you coach them,” Edwards said. “You can’t sit in the classroom for 30 minutes, you just can’t because their mind doesn’t work that way, so the more we can go from the classroom, walk-through- walk them through before we even get to the field, I think that’s the way of teaching.”

ASU’s coaching staff, Edwards in particular, is keen on being hands-on when teaching the players techniques and going through plays, clearly showing how much they value visual learning. The way Herm sees it, this new space helps everyone with that.

“You can go right from the classroom and go on the field, that’s part of teaching,” Edwards said. “(Offensive coordinator Rob Likens) was out there today for 45 minutes, and what’s good for me is I can sit in my office and watch them. I can sit right there, I got the script I know what he’s doing I can sit there, I don’t have to go outside per se, so it helps no doubt.”

The volume of recruits coming to ASU for official visits has increased dramatically

When Edwards was hired just over a year ago, he and his coaching staff were playing “catch-up,” as he termed it, with trying to salvage a respectable recruiting class for the 2018 season.

They ended up with some freshmen who were the most important players on a much-improved defense, and now the recruiting process has gone even better the second time around with the coaching staff being settled in for the around-the-clock process this year.

“Compared from last year to this year we’re way more efficient now,” Edwards said. “We had a whole year to figure out how do we want to do this and how are we going to make an impact, and I think most people would say we got some pretty good players.”

Four-star recruits in QB Jayden Daniels and DE Stephon Wright highlight an improved recruiting class this season, the first one in which the current coaching staff has had the opportunity to recruit for a full year.

Edwards credits Director of Player Personnel Al Luginbill as well as linebackers coach Antonio Pierce, also the recruiting coordinator, for their efforts in the process.

This year too, Edwards has noticed a spike in the number of high school players coming to ASU for official visits.

“It’s double, at least,” Edwards said. “Seventy percent of college football is recruiting…you got to want to do it, and our guys understand it. We have a method, we have a mode of operation and coaches have done a great job of that.”

TE Mark Walton switching to defense

Redshirt sophomore tight end Mark Walton is likely to switch to defense according to coach Edwards due to the existing depth at the position, especially with former WR Curtis Hodges now switching over.

“I don’t think that he’s going to have an opportunity to play tight end here to be quite honest,” Edwards said. “I just think it might be better for him to play defense, and we’ll give him every opportunity to do that.”

“He didn’t flinch when we said it, but I think if you’re at a guy that’s at a position where it’s five deep, why wouldn’t you switch?”

Senior Tommy Hudson projects to be the starter once again, with Hodges possibly getting reps on passing downs.

Redshirt junior Jared Bubak and incoming freshman Nolan Matthews round out the TE depth chart for the 2019 season.

