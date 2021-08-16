Edwards, Daniels see offense making 'big strides' as of late in fall camp

Herm Edwards has been around the block. With years of coaching under his belt, the fourth-year Sun Devil head coach knows what the dog days of training camp can become. So, after Arizona State wrapped up its 10th practice of fall camp, Edwards addressed the media, admitting that Monday’s practice began to get chippy.





“You anticipate that as a football coach. When you compete against your teammate every day, there’s some chippiness,” said Edwards, adding that he appreciated the competitive nature of his bunch. “You never want it to bubble over… I told the guys we have to stay away from the emotional part of it. It just happens in football.





“I like the way they’re continuing to play and compete. An environment like this brings a lot of anxiety because of the competition.”





Edwards’s squad showing some edge and intensity isn’t necessarily a negative, he said, if the Sun Devils manage to channel that energy and continue to improve in the leadup to their Sept. 2 matchup with Southern Utah. The scrappy practice comes on the same day that ASU was included in the AP Preseason Media poll, where they’ll begin the season as the final ranked team at No. 25.





Last week, they received the third most votes of any un-ranked program in the USA Today Coaches Poll – essentially ranking out as the 28th-best team in the eyes of the coaches. Nonetheless, the preseason AP ranking comes for the program for the first time since 2015, when a Todd Graham-led Sun Devil program opened the season as the nation’s 15th-ranked program. The last time ASU was ranked in the preseason and appeared in the postseason poll was 2014 when the program opened at No. 19 and ended at No. 12.





“I wouldn’t say we’re where we need to be (for a game),” said Daniels. “We’re getting closer to where we need to be. We’ll start talking with coach Hill about what we want as we end camp and prep for Southern Utah, but I know that we’re making big strides. We’ve gotta work on the little things – the communication and being able to operate the offense cleanly.”





On Friday, Edwards told reporters that All-American candidate Jermayne Lole was out for an undetermined period to undergo triceps surgery. During Monday’s practice, redshirt senior cornerback Timarcus Davis was spotted in a walking boot, but when asked about whether other Sun Devils would be available for the season-opener, Edwards said he thought just about everyone aside from Lole would be good to go.





“We’ve got some knicks and bruises, and we kept guys out today,” said Edwards, adding a knock on the figurative wood table for good measure, “but if we had to play those guys who were basically out, would play. I’m just trying to protect them a little bit. There comes a point where there are diminishing returns because you don’t want to beat them up. Now it’s about getting guys into football shape and getting them ready to play.”





Without Lole – and with defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott not practicing Monday – Shannon Forman received first-team work at the 3-technique defensive tackle position.





“Shannon is a guy that you can fit to anything,” explained Edwards, recalling Forman’s interception against UTSA in the first game of the Sun Devil coach’s time at ASU. “He’s played a lot of football here, and he’s got some leadership qualities. Those guys really respect him.”





Throughout the two weeks of fall camp, Daniels has worked with various groupings of Sun Devil receivers as second-year offensive coordinator Zak Hill gathers a better understanding of which personnel grouping best fits the Sun Devil offense. After an up-and-down first week of camp, Edwards was impressed by Daniels’ performance during the second week, noting that the sharp throws and improving play continued into Monday.





“The last five practices you can really see all of a sudden, OK, he’s doing a good job,” said Edwards, noting that the daily meetings which began during Daniels’ freshman season have continued into their third year together. “He’s sneaky. He’s sneaky when you rush him. He has ways where all of a sudden, I turn around, and he’s running somewhere, and I go, ‘how did he do that?’





“His ball placement has been better, and I think the receivers have become more comfortable with him. The offense is becoming a little more comfortable as well.”





Daniels spoke to the added comfort and improvement of the group, once again praising various receivers in the leadup to Week 1.





“It just comes with growing up,” Daniels said of the improvement Edwards spoke of during the last five practices. “We have an experienced defense that’s been through an actual fall camp for some years. People said it was a rough couple of days, but you can’t hold us down too long. I’ve been telling the defense that. We’re gonna get going and start clicking, and you can see the growth from day one to now.”





Asked to speak on his rapport with the ASU receivers, Daniels started by specifically singling out junior Ricky Pearsall and redshirt freshman Johnny Wilson as guys he has improved chemistry with. Wilson has often been seen battling against super senior cornerback Chase Lucas during practice, and Pearsall has shown his skills frequently, notably taking a slant pass for a long gain during an 11-on-11 period last week.





“There are many guys (improving), but I’m hitting my stride with Ricky,” Daniels claimed. In 2020, Pearsall caught six passes for 86 yards and a TD during ASU’s four games. “I’ve been working with him all off-season, and he’s been hitting me up, working really hard to get to where he’s at now.





“Johnny too. From last year what people thought about him, he’s been working hard, and he’s starting to hit his stride of just growing up… At the end of the day, the whole receiver group is starting to make plays and starting to separate. We’ll see that come September 2nd.”





With an extended period under their belts in bigger roles, Edwards said that interim tight ends coach Juston Wood, interim defensive backs coach Donnie Henderson and graduate assistant wide receivers coach Bobby Wade have excelled.





“When you walk in this building, you have an ability to gain some knowledge,” said Edwards. “Whether you accept it or not, that belongs to your outlook on it. I think all these players understand that when change takes place, there is going to be a coach, and you have to adapt to that. I think the guys that have stepped in have done a really nice job with our guys.





“I don’t sense anything but that. They are knowledgeable coaches with a lot of experience.”





Edwards planned on taking the team to Sun Devil Stadium over the weekend as their trip to Camp Tontozona was canceled due to the weather up north. But with rain also making its way into the Tempe area, the Sun Devils scrapped those plans and opted for a quick practice inside. During the weekend, Daniels announced a new partnership with a local car dealership and found himself the owner of a sleek new ride.





“I’ve seen a lot of college athletes getting a new car,” said Daniels of his new NIL deal, which amazed Edwards. The Sun Devil head coach described the car as “spaceship” like. “They offered me and reached out, so why not take advantage of it?”





Two and a half weeks separate Arizona State from its opening game with Southern Utah, and Edwards knows the Sun Devils still have work to do to be ready.





“I like our energy, and I think this is a focused team,” said Edwards. “I really believe that. But we’ve got a long way to go until we play a game, and there is still a lot of work to do.”





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!