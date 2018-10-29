After the game, offensive coordinator Rob Likens called it one of the best catches he’s ever seen. After watching it, it’s tough to argue.

In the fourth quarter, Wilkins threw the ball to Harry in one-on-one coverage. He adjusted amidst defensive pass interference and snagged the ball one-handed as he was falling.

“That’s one of those deals with N’Keal and I keep telling him, ‘N’Keal, when it goes over your head, that means you shouldn’t field that ball.’”

But Edwards still isn’t thrilled with Harry’s returns. On the next one, Harry backtracked and ended up catching the ball at the 1-yard line. His head coach had a message for him.

“Big-time players -- and I’ve learned this in my history of being around football at all levels -- they like playing in big games, they do,” Edwards said. “They live the stage. They just eat it up. You just have to make sure you can put them in position where they can get some matchups that they like and give it to them.”

His first big highlight came in the third quarter. With ASU down four and its offense struggling, Harry fielded a deep punt at the 8-yard line. He immediately reversed fields, tip-toeing around the goal line at one point, and made his way up field.

“Well as long as we keep playing on ESPN, everyone’s going to know who he is.”

Edwards said that, by now, most people should know the name of the Devils’ stud wide receiver -- aside from a few people on the East Coast, he admitted.

On Saturday, N’Keal Harry bolstered his highlight reel, likely making his way onto the Twitter or Instagram feeds of every sports fan.

“We’re far from that,” Edwards said. “We’ve got to win a lot more games, and we’ve got to win this one this week if we have a chance to try to do anything in this conference. It’s an important game, it’s a big game, and I like those.”

With that in mind, a win over a ranked Utah team would go very far in determining the Sun Devils’ future — not just with a bowl game in mind, but with the top of the division still within reach.

While losing wouldn’t shoot ASU’s chances of going bowling, the prospect of having to win two of its last three games, with Oregon and a heating-up in-state rival still looming, would be daunting.

“These bowl situations are a great way to send the senior class out,” Edwards said. “I think that’s important. And it’s important for your university and everybody involved, the fan base.”

Saturday’s game will provide another chance for the Sun Devils to try and lock in their spot in the postseason, with two wins standing between them and a second-straight bowl game.

“You’d better be physical,” Edwards said. “And it starts at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football. Defensively, we have to tackle well. We’re going to have to tackle really well. They make you tackle with the back end of your defense.”

If that’s the case, ASU’s learned by now that, against such opponents, its emphasis will need to be in the trenches, and efficient tackling.

All things considered, Edwards said the Utes, on film, remind him of the likes of Michigan State and Stanford.

“Offensively, we’re going to have to beat press coverage,” he later added. “They bring some pressure. They bring five-, six-man pressure at times. Every once in a while, they throw all the cards on the table, the casino. They’ll bring seven guys, and you’ve got to get rid of the ball and beat man coverage.”

“They’re big, physical up front, especially with the defensive line, secondary’s pretty active, will play a lot of man coverage,” Edwards said. “They have some pretty good corners.”

On the other side of the ball, Edwards expects an aggressive approach from this week’s opponent — plenty of physical, man coverage, and a healthy dose of blitzes.

“They have a back that’s really a downhill back, he comes downhill, he’s not going to dodge you, he’s going to run you over,” Edwards said. “You’d better tackle him.”

In that respect, the Utes are led by junior running back Zack Moss, who’s averaging six yards per carry with just under 1,000 rushing yards on the season.

Between the various things Edwards had to say about the Utes as a team during his Monday press conference, the running thread was an emphasis in physicality. On offense, Utah’s going to ground-and-pound with a smashmouth run game (205 ypg, 36th in FBS).

“(Utah’s) got a senior-laden defense with a lot of experience over there,” ASU head coach Herm Edwards said. “They don’t give up a lot of points, averaging about 16 points a game, so, they’ve done a nice job up there, coach has really done a fantastic job with this football team.”

Defensively speaking, the Utes’ 16.8 points allowed per game are 14th in the country, and second in the Pac-12.

With four weeks to play, the Utes (6-2, 4-2 Pac-12) have a one-game lead on the rest of the South division. They took care of USC two weeks ago and smacked around UCLA this past Friday. On the coattails a four-game win streak, Utah’s in business.

To be the best, you have to beat the best. In this incredibly unpredictable division, so far, that’s been Utah.





Harry finished the day with four catches for 95 yards and a touchdown with two rushes for five yards. He’s not putting up ridiculous numbers but after a few weeks where it seemed like the Sun Devils weren’t properly utilizing their best weapon, Harry was in spots to succeed.

Offensive coordinator Rob Liken lined him up to take direct snaps, he was lining up in the slot as well. Actually, his one touchdown came via the slot, a route where he blitzed past a much smaller defensive back.

“We just have to find ways to get him the ball and a lot of times he’s being doubled,” Edwards said. “So moving him in the slot helped him some and the touchdown was beautiful. Manny threw a great ball and the blocking was fantastic.”

Edwards knows that Harry is vital to ASU’s success down the stretch.

“When he’s playing well and (running back) Eno’s (Benjamin) playing well and our offensive line is blocking and (quarterback) Manny (Wilkins) has time, our offense can be productive,” Edwards said.

More thoughts on USC

ASU needed just one first down to beat USC at the Coliseum. On 3rd and 1 with just over a minute left, the Sun Devils needed to grab that first down and they would be able to run out the clock and secure a 3-point win.

They got the first down … and more.

Wilkins found open space, after USC went all out with a Casino Blitz, and took it to the house untouched.

“I told the offense, it was real simple, I said, ‘You’ve got to make the first down, close the game out. Just end it.’ And low and behold, maybe I should have told him too, ‘When you close it out, Manny, don’t run for a touchdown,’ Edwards said. “But I couldn’t get that in, I never imagined 45 yards away, the quarterback is going to run for a touchdown.

“I think he realized, probably when he was at the five, but it was too late then because momentum was going. And I go, ‘Oh boy, this ain’t over.’ And it wasn’t.”

The quick score gave USC time. With 35 seconds left, USC quarterback Jack Sears found receiver Tyler Vaughns on a 48-yard touchdown. If not for Harry recovering an onside kick, the game may have been a lot more interesting.

“It was kind of similar to Michigan State,” Edwards said. “We’ve won two games by three points, we’ve lost four by seven.”

But the Sun Devils still left Los Angeles with a victory. Running back Eno Benjamin carried the ball 29 times for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Wilkins completed 14 of 22 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown.

It wasn’t a complete balanced attack, and Edwards was just fine with that.

“We felt like we had to run the ball,” he said. “Going on the road, you have to run the ball, you can’t let those guys tee off and come after the quarterback. We had to protect our quarterback, which I thought was marvelous.

“Once you get the run game going, you feel like it’s much easier to throw the football.”

In a sense, ASU won twice Saturday. On the field, the obviously came away with a victory. But a win at USC is something special -- the Trojans had won their last 19 at the Coliseum -- because of the people who were able to view it.

On the sidelines on Saturday there were a lot of Southern California recruits. They were naturally there visiting USC, but Edwards knows that many of those prospects are heavily being recruited by the Sun Devils what the saw may help the Sun Devils in recruiting.

“I think anytime you can beat USC (in Los Angeles), it’s good. It helps your program, too, let’s not kid around. College football is about one thing: recruiting,” Edwards said. “When you have that many young athletes that are there because it’s there home game, and it happens at our home games, you have potential candidates that you’re recruiting.

“And both teams recruit the same guys, everyone's going for the good players. When you win a game like that, it helps you.”

Antonio Pierce’s early impact

Herm Edwards and ASU linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator Antonio Pierce were quite familiar before becoming coaches.

Edwards was still in coaching during Pierce’s career, and the two spent ample time together at ESPN. During those years, they spent plenty of time discussing the game of football.

The prospect of one day coaching together may have come up somewhere along the way.

“We had discussions,” Edwards said. “I said, ‘If I decide, I’m going to call you.’ He says, ‘Coach, you call me. I’ll be ready to go whenever you call me.’ Lo and behold, it came to fruition eventually, and he was one of the first guys I called. I said, ‘Hey,’ he says, ‘I’m ready, when do you want me?’”

The hiring of Pierce has been fruitful, to say the least.

As recruiting coordinator, Pierce is able to exercise what Edwards sees as some of his best qualities — his ability to relate to young athletes, and his straightforward, personable nature.

“He’s honest, he’s truthful, and the players love him because he speaks their language,” Edwards said. “You know, when you’re at Long Beach Poly, you see a lot of guys. You meet a lot of people. AP’s a people person, but if you know him, he’s direct, he just tells it like it is, and he’s fun to be around.”

On the field, Pierce’s early fingerprints in the recruiting game can’t be overstated. It’s not often that a position coach brings in four freshmen in his first year and they all see considerable playing time.

Pierce was instrumental in the singing of starting linebackers Darien Butler and Merlin Robertson, starting safety Aashari Crosswell, and key backup defensive lineman Jermayne Lole, as part of ASU’s 2018 class.

“He takes a lot of pride in this recruiting thing,” Edwards said. “You think about the three guys or the four guys he brought in here now, they all start. I mean, that kind of sends a message.”

“When you’re trying to build a program, you never imagine that you’ll have four freshmen that are going to play a lot,” he added. “Three of them are starters. That’s a credit to them. Credit to their coaches.”

Having already combined for 120 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, seven sacks and a couple of takeaways — the majority of which, to be fair, come from Butler and Robertson — those four players have already set the groundwork for the future of the Sun Devils’ defense.

Edwards has made that abundantly clear to the quartet of what he hopes will be future ASU stars.

“They’re like my sons, I talk to them every day. And I tell them, I say, ‘This is going to be your football team. You’re setting the foundation of this now. And you’ve got to understand it.’”

OTHER NOTES

→ Freshman defensive lineman D.J. Davidson and senior safety Jalen Harvey both sustained injuries in the win over USC. Edwards’ comments on their status:

“Davidson, he’s probably going to be done this year. Harvey, we don’t know. He’s got a chance to come back this week. That’s a big blow, too, he’s playing well. The good part is he’s got some football left, but we’re going to miss him, that was a tough one. We’re going to shuffle some guys around a little bit, but we’re okay. That’s where your depth comes in, we have some guys, we’ll move some guys around. You never know. We might have another freshman show up this week. Because that’s all we’ve got, we don’t have anybody else. They get to play four games, so they’re okay.”

→ Edwards’ response when asked about Rob Likens’ playcalling:

“You’re not trying to get me into that Hue Jackson situation, are you? It’s terrible what they did to that man. It is. It’s not right. Whatever, college coach now. Rob is like anything else, he’s like any coordinator, he was a wide receiver coach last year, now, he knows the players some, but it’s easy to call the plays when you’re playing PlayStation. But when you walk into the yard, you’re the play-caller, and you sit up there, and when it doesn’t work, the fans go, ‘Well, that was a bad play.’ Well, there’s a lot that goes into the play. We actually practice plays that work, we really do. We go to work every day and practice plays that we think are going to work, and sometimes, teams just beat you. They defend the play. Or, sometimes, and we’ll never do this, because this is what coaches do not do, and I won’t tolerate a coach ever to do this, you don’t blame the players for not doing it right. Ever see a coach do that in a press conference, by the way? They don’t do that. You sit there, and you take the blame as a coach.

"Now, in the meeting room, you tell the players, ‘Hey, look, we’ve got to execute this better, we’ve got to execute that better.’ We’ve said players have made mistakes. Have we ever named one? And we won’t. That’s not our job. Our job is to fix it. And that goes along with the team, that goes along with your ability as a coach to understand that we have to fix the player. Is it too complicated? That’s the first question you ask. Are we putting the player in a position where they can succeed, or are we putting him in a position where he’s going to fail? Well, we’ve got to figure that out. Now, that being said, it’s part of the players’ responsibility to understand what we need to do. And sometimes, they forget. Sometimes, they go the wrong way. We say, ‘Go left,’ they go right. Okay, we never say that. We just say, ‘It’s on us.’ And that’s how it works. I just think that’s the respect that the coaches and players have to have for each other. And that’s how it works in sports, it always works that way. So, as much as, we want to say its the play-caller, the design of the play, is it this, is it that, we could get into all that, but it’s about execution.

"And sometimes, hey, you call the wrong play at the wrong time and they defend, and sometimes they’re better than you on that play. And sometimes, you actually put them in a bad situation, and I’ve had our coaches, Danny, special teams coach, Coach Likens, after the series, say, ‘Hey coach, I put them in a bad spot,’ and I say, ‘That’s okay.’ I’ve always told players this, ‘When a coach puts you in a bad spot, bail him out, go make a play.’ Just go make a play. Yeah, we could have put you in a better defense, we get that. We could’ve made a better call, we get that. But what you can’t do as a player, you can’t leave a huddle thinking, ‘This is not going to work,’ because then, we’re all messed up. You’ve just got to go play the play. Let everybody do what they do, and it just kind of works out. So that’s where I’m at with all of that stuff. I’ve been doing this too long I guess. That’s just me, I learned that when I was a player from Dick Vermeil. You just learn stuff, and you go, ‘Okay, that’s a good football coach there.’ When you’ve done it as long as I’ve done it, you just take it for what it’s worth. That PlayStation makes everybody a play-caller.”

→ ASU had notably more success in short-yardage situations against USC. Edwards’ thoughts on what that does for the team:

“Well obviously it gives you confidence, and it makes me relax, too, because I’m sitting there on the fourth-and-1, right, and everybody’s saying, ‘Go,’ and you’ve got to make the call, depending on where the ball is at on the field, the game, the situation. I kind of like when it gets to fourth down because I know what I’m going to do before it happens, we have a plan going into it, as the field is being changed, offensively. There are certain situations that coach (Rob) Likens knows that I tell him over the phone, ‘Look, we’re in go territory.’

"And he knows what that means if it’s fourth-and-whatever, if it’s fourth-and-3, in a certain situation, he knows way ahead of time that, you get into fourth-and-3, you already get an extra down on fourth-and-3 because you get to go for it. But that puts anxiety in your belly a little bit because I’m waiting — it gets to fourth it’s on me — I’ve got to tell them, either we’re kicking it, or we’re punting, or we’re going, but they know ahead of time, but I still make the call if we go backward, so it’s good to see, just think if we don’t get the third-and 1. That would have been interesting. Do we punt it? Go for it on fourth-and-1 there again? What do you do? I know what they do on PlayStation, they go.”

