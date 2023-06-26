DT JC transfer Harold Brooks III 'grateful' to be at ASU
When you commit sight unseen, as San Francisco City College’s Harold Brooks III did, you essentially put a good amount of blind trust into the college you will spend the next few years. And for the 6-2 295-pound defensive tackle, who has two years of eligibility, that trust has been rewarded ever since he stepped foot in Tempe earlier this month to bolster the Sun Devils’ interior front four.
“When I finally got the offer from Arizona State, I was actually committed to Utah State,” Brooks recalled. “I had to be patient and make sure I made the right choice for me and the family. Arizona State is a bigger brand of ball and just a better opportunity for me and my family. So, I committed to Arizona State, and I’ve been here since June 17th. I didn’t know much about Arizona State. I did know about Pat Tilman and his story, and I also come from a military family, so I appreciate his story. So, I didn’t need to visit Arizona State before I committed. I already knew where I wanted to be, and my first visit there was going to be the one where I stayed.
“When I first got here, my first impression was that it is quite beautiful. And coming from a JUCO, I can definitely appreciate all the love that they give us and the support. DJ (Foster) and Jason (Cvercko) made a big impact on me. They have a lot of kids to help, but it feels like they’re with you personally. They help you get set up with scheduling and everything else. I never had that time of help before.”
A swift recruiting process requires a tight relationship with your future position coach, and as Brooks details, Arizona State defensive line coach, Vince Amey, formed that connection effectively.
“Coach Amey was recruiting me when he was at another school,” Brooks stated, “but it didn’t work out because I was planning on leaving JUCO and going FBS, and he was coaching at an FCS. But when he was at ASU, he contacted me at the perfect time. He’s a genuine guy, a Christian man, and a family man. He has the knowledge that I need. And he played at ASU, so this is home for him, and we have a good connection.”
Brooks graduated from Riverside (Calif.) Adult High School in 2019 and went on to play at San Bernardino (Calif.) Valley for the next two years. Later on, he attended CCSF, where in 2021, he posted 25 tackles and seven sacks. He redshirted the 2022 season as he was finishing up his academic obligations to graduate with his Associate’s degree.
“Coach Amey sees more at the three-tech (role),” Brooks noted, “but I can also play nose. He likes how I use my hands, my get off, and likes my quick twitch. He feels that I’m a good sideline-to-sideline player.”
The acclimation process being seamless as it has been is not just Brooks’ experience but also one shared in previous interviews by other ASU newcomers. The defensive tackle said that the bonds he has quickly formed with his new teammates indicate a healthy team culture that is conducive to success.
“I’ll tell you what, man, this team is hungry,” Brooks described. “We have short-term memory and don’t talk about what happened last season, and some of those guys had to deal with it. We care about what we got going on, and I promise you these guys are not selfish. They’re always sharing; they’re teaching you the playbook when you first come in because they want to see everybody win, and we have a winning mentality right now. We’re like soldiers with boots on the ground and holding each other accountable.
“We’re making sure that we are always on time. Coach Dillingham has the ten-minute rule where he asks you to be ten minutes early for everything we do here. If we’re all ten minutes early, we start right then and then get out ten minutes early. I haven’t been here more than a few days, and I can feel the camaraderie, and I already got some brothers on the team; that’s crazy, right?”
As a junior college player, especially being such a late addition to the team, Brooks knows that there is naturally a higher level of expectation placed on him compared to some of his younger teammates. Nonetheless, it’s a proprsition he gladly expects, and he is eager to help his new team in any way he can.
“Everybody wants to be great, come in and make an impact,” Brooks explained. “I know that if I’m showing up every day, stacking bricks, I can help this tea. All you need is one good year here in order to have a chance to go to the NFL games. However, I want to contribute, be a servant to my brothers, and be a team player. That’s what I’m trying to do. Even though I may not be starting, I need to hold people accountable in practice. If I’m on the scout team, I will still put my best foot forward and help the team.
“What comes to you will come to you, and I’m grateful just to be part of this team.”
