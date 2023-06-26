When you commit sight unseen, as San Francisco City College’s Harold Brooks III did, you essentially put a good amount of blind trust into the college you will spend the next few years. And for the 6-2 295-pound defensive tackle, who has two years of eligibility, that trust has been rewarded ever since he stepped foot in Tempe earlier this month to bolster the Sun Devils’ interior front four.





“When I finally got the offer from Arizona State, I was actually committed to Utah State,” Brooks recalled. “I had to be patient and make sure I made the right choice for me and the family. Arizona State is a bigger brand of ball and just a better opportunity for me and my family. So, I committed to Arizona State, and I’ve been here since June 17th. I didn’t know much about Arizona State. I did know about Pat Tilman and his story, and I also come from a military family, so I appreciate his story. So, I didn’t need to visit Arizona State before I committed. I already knew where I wanted to be, and my first visit there was going to be the one where I stayed.





“When I first got here, my first impression was that it is quite beautiful. And coming from a JUCO, I can definitely appreciate all the love that they give us and the support. DJ (Foster) and Jason (Cvercko) made a big impact on me. They have a lot of kids to help, but it feels like they’re with you personally. They help you get set up with scheduling and everything else. I never had that time of help before.”





A swift recruiting process requires a tight relationship with your future position coach, and as Brooks details, Arizona State defensive line coach, Vince Amey, formed that connection effectively.





“Coach Amey was recruiting me when he was at another school,” Brooks stated, “but it didn’t work out because I was planning on leaving JUCO and going FBS, and he was coaching at an FCS. But when he was at ASU, he contacted me at the perfect time. He’s a genuine guy, a Christian man, and a family man. He has the knowledge that I need. And he played at ASU, so this is home for him, and we have a good connection.”





Brooks graduated from Riverside (Calif.) Adult High School in 2019 and went on to play at San Bernardino (Calif.) Valley for the next two years. Later on, he attended CCSF, where in 2021, he posted 25 tackles and seven sacks. He redshirted the 2022 season as he was finishing up his academic obligations to graduate with his Associate’s degree.