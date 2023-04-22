Oregon State took a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning before most fans had found their seats at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Friday. A beautiful rendition of the star spangled banner still seemed to echo through the speakers as OSU’s Wilson Weber pulled into third with a bow, having just laced a two-out, two-run double that prompted an early and uncomfortable mound visit from Willie Bloomquist. For the second week in a row, Friday starter Ross Dunn put his team behind the 8-ball early, and for the second week in a row, he finds himself with a costly L next to his name in the box score. This time, a late push from ASU wasn’t enough to overcome an awful night on the mound, as the Sun Devils fell 13-11 in the series opener. It’s ASU’s first loss at the friendly confines of Phoenix Muni since March 6.





“Strikes. Getting ahead of hitters, putting hitters away. He’s got the stuff to do it; he’s just not,” Bloomquist lamented after the loss. “You can’t come out and walk that many guys and set the tone that way. Your Friday night guy has to pound the zone, and right now, that’s not happening.”





Dunn threw three straight balls to the leadoff hitter in the top of the first before allowing a hard single to lead off the ballgame. Then, a two-run opposite field home run by Garrett Forrester. Off the bat, it seemed as though Nick McLain would be able to drift back and settle under it for a routine flyout. To the delight of the Oregon State dugout and healthy section of orange and black-clad Beaver fans behind it, the ball never stopped carrying. Dunn stopped in his tracks, seemingly stunned by the never-ending flight of the ball, which mirrored the trajectory of the nightmare top of the first for ASU.





No one misses injured catcher Ryan Campos more than Dunn. Or, at least, ASU can hope the answer to his recent struggles can simply be chalked up to the absence of the usual backstop. For the second week in a row, Dunn turned in a start that essentially failed to give his team a chance to win. As a Friday starter, a two week stretch like this one isn’t just cause for concern; it’s borderline unacceptable. His line tonight was an ugly four innings pitched, allowing seven runs on just five hits. His lack of fastball command reared its ugly head once more; Dunn walked six Beavers on the evening, four of those crossed the plate.





“That’s just an excuse,” Bloomquist said bluntly when asked about the struggles with command having to do with not having Campos behind the plate. It’s a mitt back there; hit the mitt. (Balholm) was great back there tonight.”





As great as this 2023 season has gone for Arizona State, it has come with a small sense of precariousness that hasn’t allowed ASU fans to be comfortable with the team’s best start in four years. Any feelings of negativity at this point in the season have largely been blind pessimism, but tonight’s loss, coupled with the 20-0 beating the team took at Arizona on Wednesday, offers tangible cause for concern. The same issues that have been detrimental to this program’s teams in recent years are the same issues that ail this team, albeit it far less frequently so far in 2023. ASU’s team ERA





Arizona State got up off the mat, as they’ve done nearly every time they’ve been punched in the mouth early. Although on this night, it was far too little and far too late. Luke Keaschall launched a towering solo home run down the left field line, sneaking his team-leading eighth homer just inside the foul pole at 420 feet. An inning later, Nick McLain belted his third home run of the year in his fifth game. This no-doubt shot to right center made an 11-1 game slightly more enticing at 11-4.





This ASU team refuses to go quietly into the night (besides a very quiet showing on Wednesday in Tucson, but we don’t have to talk about that). Trailing 13-5 in the bottom of the eighth, ASU sent 10 to the plate and scored six runs in a ferocious rally. After McLain got the Sun Devils within four with a two-out, two-run single, Keaschall launched his second bomb of the night to make it a two-run game. The comeback kids were on the doorstep of yet another herculean come from behind effort.





“We’re never out of a game; everyone in that dugout believes that we can do it at all times,” Keaschall said. “Nobody takes selfish at-bats, we don’t try to do too much, and that leads to big innings.”





The ASU offense is good enough to claw back from reasonable deficits, as we’ve seen several times this season; it just depends on the pitching staff being able to give them that shot. That didn’t happen on Friday night. Not just Dunn but also his relieving cast. Matt Tieding went just two innings and gave up four runs, which at the time seemed obsolete but proved to be costly. Nolan Lebamoff, by and large, played well but gave up a solo shot in a two-strike, two-out situation.





“We harp on the walks because it’s the problem,” Bloomquist explained. “We’ve lost a couple of games here, and I don’t think it’s in any danger of unraveling. We know why we lost.”





Game Notes:





Sophomore catcher Ryan Campos remains sidelined with an oblique issue that he suffered in the eighth inning ten days ago at GCU. What was at first a precautionary move has now kept Arizona State’s best player out of the lineup for five games and counting. Bloomquist said tonight that he had hopes of Campos playing this weekend but that he felt a pull in the oblique during live batting practice this week. The team hopes they’ll have Campos back at some point this week, but likely not in the next two days against Oregon State.





After his two-home run night, Bloomquist didn’t praise Luke Keaschall for any of his on-field prowess. Just his leadership.





“He’s been great for young guys, especially Luke Hill. I told him he’s working overtime on the babysitting hours there,” Bloomquist chuckled. “I tell guys to follow him around because I think Luke Keaschall will play in the Big Leagues.”