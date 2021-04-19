ASUDevils - Dohnovan West looking to show versatility as offensive line leader

Dohnovan West is self-aware enough to admit the beginning of his Sun Devil career didn’t exactly go according to plan. The Mission Hills, Calif. native enrolled early at Arizona State in the spring of 2019 but was slid into the starting lineup prior to the Devils opener against Kent State after center Cade Cote suffered a broken left foot injury less than a week before the contest that was going to kickoff ASU's campaign that year.

“Honestly, for me, I would say my first two games at center were kind of rough,” West told Devils Digest of his first playing experience in Tempe. “I had never played center before in high school or anything like that.”

There were unavoidable early struggles in West’s adjustment to a new role. Despite demonstrating himself as an intelligent football player, West confessed that his lack of experience at center restricted him from making calls at the line of scrimmage. With he and then-freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels just starting to acclimate themselves to the collegiate football level, the growing pains could have only exacerbated and adversely impacting the Arizona State offense.

When head coach Herm Edwards and the Sun Devils traveled to East Lansing, Mich. for a date with a ranked Michigan State squad in Week 3; West had been moved over to right guard. There, he thrived.

“I had one of my best games that I’ve had at ASU,” said West of that contest the Sun Devils ultimately won in dramatic fashion by a score of 10-7. “That was where I felt like I got my confidence. I just went out there and played football again.”

The self-awareness West possesses is on display as he evaluates the reasoning why he and the Sun Devil coaching staff believe he could be best suited to start at center once again this fall. West naturally wants to play on Sundays, and both he and the ASU staff believe showcasing some positional versatility along the interior offensive line will aid in that endeavor.

“Because I’m under-sized for the typical offensive lineman; my future is more than likely going to be at center,” said West, who’s listed at 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds. “As far as the versatility, I feel like it shows that I can be plugged in and play anywhere within the interior offensive line, and that’s good because if somebody goes down, I can step up and fill in that position wherever I’m needed. It just really helps show (NFL) teams that I’m more than one-dimensional.”

At guard, West was one of the best young linemen in the Pac-12 in 2019. Of the eight true freshman offensive linemen to play at least 200 snaps in the conference, West was the highest graded by Pro Football Focus. That body of work helped him be named a Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention as part of an offensive line which paved the way for running back Eno Benjamin to rush for 1,000 yards for a second consecutive year.

Before the 2020 season, West was named to the Watch List of the Outland Trophy, which recognizes the best interior lineman in college football. During it, he was the main cog in the nation’s run-heaviest offense.