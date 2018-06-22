The first time the Bishop Alemany (Calif.) offensive lineman visited Tempe, ASU’s newest facilities were still being built. And while that aspect of the visit was plenty impressive to him, a non-football feature of his unofficial trip was unexpected in every positive way.

“I really liked their academics and championship life program,” West said. “That’s the thing that stood out to me the most and getting your education is really important. I felt that was a really good program because they have their players squared away on their education and they showed how important it was for their players to earn degrees because it’s not just about football. I really like how coach Edwards is trying to change around the program and he brought in a lot of new guys to do that. Arizona State is just going to get better from here on.

“I loved the new facilities and everything was top notch. I really liked the depth chart because they don’t have a lot of linemen now. So, I would have a chance to play early on in my career if I go there. It was cool talking to the player panel about the transition from the old to the new coaching staff. They all really liked the new coaches.”

West said that the Sun Devil coaching staff likes him as an interior lineman but haven’t at this point specified whether they prefer him at center or guard.