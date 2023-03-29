The seventh Arizona State spring practice in the Kenny Dillingham era kicked off with fun and unique competition. The 32-year-old head coach had players swap positions and try to guard the other in his one-on-one arena battles. Defensive end Clayton Smith caught a touchdown, running back DeCarlos Brooks had a nice pass breakup, and safety Chris Edmonds elevated for an incredible one-handed score which set the energy bar at a fever pitch.

And then, according to Dillingham, it evaporated like morning mist.





“Oh, that was our worst practice by far,” Dillingham said following Tuesday’s session. “Yeah, worst practice by far, not even close. Energy, passion, it just wasn’t there like it has been in prior days. I mean, you guys are out here; you guys can probably notice it. It’s just noticeably different. We had a few of our leaders that were banged up today, so we held them, and you couldn’t see that passion and energy our team was looking for.”





It was the first self-described setback of note from Dillingham, who implemented a breakneck pace and high intensity levels from day one. Throughout previous sessions, Dillingham’s motivational surges would allow the team’s enthusiasm to balloon. He would stoke the team’s psyche by hosting basketball shooting competitions, booming situational context into the microphone, and sprinting after players to provide immediate feedback or criticism. When the team returns to the practice field on Thursday, it will be interesting to see if the Sun Devils revert, in every positive word, to their old spring practice habits.





ASU’s head coach addressed the status of offensive lineman Ben Coleman who hadn’t practiced at all in the spring and, up until a few days ago, was seen around the field in a knee walker.





“He had a lower leg injury, and hopefully, we’ll get him back toward the end of the season, middle of the season, somewhere in there,” Dillingham noted. “The left guard position is a position that right now we need somebody to step up. We need somebody to step up or step in. . . That’s the nature of the beast nowadays.”





Coleman, a graduate transfer from California, was slated to occupy the starting left guard spot this year. At that role, Arizona State will need to replace accomplished two-year starter and team captain LaDarius Henderson. Henderson, who allowed only two sacks and one hit over his last 20 games in Tempe, transferred to Michigan in December.





Until his return, the Sun Devils will turn to redshirt sophomore Danny Valenzuela and redshirt senior Thomas Le Boucher to help shore up the open interior offensive line spot, and it’s not out of the question ASU will try to address the need here in the May transfer portal period. As Arizona State continues to deal with this personnel issue, its defensive line has been managing to cause disruption and pressure to the team’s quarterbacks at a much higher rate than last season.





This trend was also Dillingham’s main critique of his signal callers as they continued to get comfortable operating his complex scheme.





“I think the guys are believing in what we’re saying, getting the ball out quick,” Dillingham said. “Right now, I think this will be the first practice potentially we didn’t have a 70 percent completion percentage which is kinda what we look at is can you catch and throw? Can you distribute to the playmakers, right? And when you do that, it takes pressure off the O-line. When you do that, it frustrates pass rushers. So, can you do that while also not taking negatives?





“That’s the one thing with the room that we have to grow on is we’re taking too many sacks, too many negatives right now. It’s great if you can be a 70 percent completion percentage and eight yards per completion, but if you take one negative, then that drive’s over, right? So, we’ve got to be able to be that elite, efficient team and remove the negatives.”





Helping in that aspect is redshirt junior wide receiver Troy Omeire, a transfer who spent the first part of his career with the Texas Longhorns. Omeire’s 6-3 213 lbs. stature makes him a formidable match for any of Arizona State’s defensive backs. His relationship with his position coach Ra’Shaad Samples, is what helped bring him to Tempe.





“Me and Samp go way back,” Omeire explained. “He was with me at Texas. I’m just glad he got the job here.”





Omeire’s size and length have already created some highlight moments through spring camp so far. He has shown the ability to highpoint the ball and make tough contested catches on physical reps. His confidence threatens to get under the skin of cornerback Ro Torrence (6-3, 210 pounds), arguably one of the Pac-12’s best returning cover men this season and a very physical player in his own right.





In Saturday’s scrimmage, Omeire hauled in a beautiful pass from quarterback Jacob Conover on a goal-line fade in close proximity to the defender guarding his route path. He viewed the impressive catch as an unordinary feat.





“It’s routine,” Omeire said simply. “I just work on it every day. When I see it, I just got to go get it.”





Dillingham’s scheme is expected to use several layers to unlock an aggressive vertical passing that will consistently generate explosive plays. Mastery of route patterns and assignments will allow Arizona State’s receivers to produce those moments. Yet sometimes, it might be as simple as tossing it in Omeire’s general orbit and letting his height and hops take over.





“They can put me outside to the wide, single me out, and I can go up and get it,” Omeire explained when asked what role he envisions playing in the offense.





***





Max Iheanachor is one of the most intriguing transfers the Sun Devils will field this season. A top-rated JUCO prospect at offensive line, the 6-5 318-pound lineman saw right tackle reps with the second group in Tuesday’s 11-on-11 segments and has been seen earlier in spring taking reps with the first group as well. Iheanachor, who played at East Los Angeles College, is appreciative of the resources and coaching now available to him at Arizona State.





“It’s all about the journey, man,” Iheanachor said. “(It’s a) grind everyday back there. You don’t have everything that these guys have here, so it’s just like just got to stay humble always and go get it.”





Adjusting to the Power Five level is no easy task. Additionally, on the gridiron, there are few trials by fire more evident than at an offensive line position. Iheanachor said his reps against defensive coordinator Brian Ward’s fierce pass rush unit have revealed what weaknesses he needs to remedy.





“The game speed, physicality going against these edge rushers,” Iheanachor described. “My pass sets, my run game are getting better, but everything still needs improvement. That’s why I’m out here, to get that one percent better every day.”





While defending the pass rush remains a priority fix, the offensive line has found its groove in inside run work. Despite several new faces, the line consistently generates significant gaps for the team’s running backs to burst through and make plays at the second level. Iheanachor chalks it up to placing a focus on the details under position coach Saga Tuitele.





“I just like everything we do here,” Iheanachor said. “The little stuff, Coach T, he just makes sure footwork, hand placement, everything; if you get that right, then physicality will make the job easier.”