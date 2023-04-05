Last week, head coach Kenny Dillingham wasn’t shy when he called out his team after a spring practice session. He directly stated that he thought in no uncertain terms that the practice he had just bore witness to was his team’s worst of the short spring season. It was a way of challenging his players and showing them and those who follow the program that the changing of the guard at the helm of this football program doesn’t just mean dance-offs and flashy one-on-ones but accountability as well.





On Tuesday, it was the defense getting the best of their offensive counterparts. Dillingham praised that group while stressing the need for consistent progress with all position groups.





“Our defense is continuing to show up and create chaos which is good,” Dillingham said. “Our offense has been explosive and then bad. On offense, we gotta negate negative plays. A lot of times, the defense didn’t communicate well enough, and that’s when we had some busts. Lot to work on.”





ASU’s head coach expanded on the importance of a new coaching staff communicating and being transparent with players about the details of the scheme.





“I always tell our staff, you gotta teach somebody the ‘why’ you do things,” Dillingham explained. “You see practice after practice, guys have a little more comfort in the system. Guys have done a phenomenal job understanding what we’re trying to take away when we call things.”





Dillingham has been impressed with some of his freshmen players and felt that many newcomers from that group have successfully hit the ground running, which all starts with their approach on the field.





“The moment isn’t too big. That’s what you look for with freshmen,” Dillingham noted. “Are they timid? Neither of them is scared. Are they making mistakes? Yes, they’re freshmen. Are they learning? Yes. They’re working hard, and they’re not scared.”





Injuries have caused the Sun Devils’ offensive line to shuffle its starting five in the spring, showcasing a look that is likely to be very different in August, let alone during the season with players returning to action, let alone player additions. Dillingham laid out his vision of what he wanted to see out of this group.





“You have to have eight offensive linemen going into a season that you can play with,” Dillingham explained, “and that’s a minimum. We are not there yet. You can’t hide an offensive lineman. Left guard is closest to the football, can’t hide tackles, you have to have eight guys there you are comfortable putting on the field, or you’re in trouble because you’re going to play all eight. “





Offensive tackle Emmit Bohle has a rosier outlook on the state of his position group but added that he and his teammates have a long way to go.





“We’re still learning from each other, and the guys are working crazy hard to be the best we can be,” Boehle commented. “But we’re never satisfied. As a room, we’re never satisfied, so we’ll keep working.”





The battles between the wide receivers and the defensive secondary have been more intense and vocal than any other position battle throughout spring. Wide receivers Elijhah Badger and Xavier Guillory have duked it out with defensive backs Ro Torrence and Chris Edmonds, and every session has produced entertaining battles. Dillingham praised the secondary for their high level of play, attributing the success of this unit to their ability to effectively absorb every aspect of what is being taught to them.





“The secondary has done a nice job this spring,” Dillingham said. “They’re really buying in and believing in the way that we do things. We have to buddy tackle. You have to teach people to believe in that; otherwise, you get guys going rogue.”





***





Drew Pyne hasn’t been the best ASU quarterback during the spring, but you may have thought he was if you only watched Tuesday’s practice. Pyne was polished, impressing on several throws and showcasing a clinical command of the offense.





“We practice hard; we practice physically; I’m wearing a gray jersey so I don’t get hit,” Pyne said with a chuckle. “We’re adjusting and learning, executing as best we can, and getting better every day.”





Dillingham stated that his team, specifically the offense, needs to learn his football ‘language’ before they can master the execution of ASU’s playbook. This task naturally begins with the quarterbacks. The entire position room has been praised as having a tireless work ethic not just on the field and in the weight room but in film study, which at times is organic and not led by the coaching staff.





“Just realistically learning a new offense and getting more adjusted to that. Different coaches have different ways of reading things and seeing where your feet should be,” Pyne said of the process of learning the offense. “Every practice, I’m more confident in my footwork, where the ball is going and everything. I just have to keep learning.”





As a player who started ten games under center for Notre Dame last season, Pyne expects to be competitive for the starting job at Arizona State. He’s not the biggest in stature, but his makeup and tools are undeniably impressive and have been conducive to collegiate success, as evident in his 8-2 mark as a starter. Without a true bona fide starter named yet in Tempe, the competitive engine that drives the Sun Devils during these March and April sessions starts with its signal callers.





“I want to attack every single day with the importance of being prepared,” Pyne commented. “I’ve done that, and I’m going to continue to do that. I want to grow every single day.”