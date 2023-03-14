Three months after he was introduced as Arizona State’s head football coach at an emotional press conference, Kenny Dillingham finally got to begin pouring the concrete of his Sun Devil football vision on Tuesday morning. He looked more like an emcee than a head coach at times throughout the first practice of spring ball, dressed in all white and strutting from position group to position group clutching a microphone. The mic allowed him to address the entire practice and any of its 100 or so viewers at a moment’s notice, ensuring that his infectious energy was never limited to the confines of his raspy 32-year-old voice.





The show he facilitated was a well-organized one. Dillingham has consistently emphasized the importance of even the smallest details regarding practice structure. Nothing we saw today was by accident.





“There’s hours and hours of work put in. We even design certain individual drills on a certain side of the field because we know the next drill will be right next to it to optimize transition time,” Dillingham explained. “So the entire two-hour operation is definitely orchestrated with all of those details.”





When Shaun Aguano took over for Herm Edwards in September, there was a noteworthy difference in the pace of practice. On Tuesday, even the Aguano pace seemed slow compared to Dillingham’s relay race. This tempo, including conditioning and the ability to operate at this tempo for an entire game, is something that has always been a core value for Dillingham.





“I know what I believe wins games, and that’s presenting tempo. We need to present to the defense that we can snap the ball quickly and force them to get a call in,” Dillingham said. “On the contrary, our defense has to be trained to play against tempo, so we don’t have big plays. The offense should be able to dictate if we play fast or slow, and the defense should be able to react.”





It wasn’t easy to miss Dillingham; he was literally running alongside his players during some transitions. He is only ten years older than his seniors, and his agile energy complements his ability to relate to them in more facets of life than an older coach, which is refreshing for many players.





“I’m 32, everybody talks like I’m 12, so I better have a lot of energy,” Dillingham said with a grin. “That’s just kind of who I am. I do believe players feed off their coaches. If you expect them to be 10 minutes early, you better be ten minutes early. How you do one thing is how you do everything.”





Transitioning to a new coaching staff can be a very challenging and daunting task for many players. Although there is undeniably a plethora of excitement surrounding ASU’s football program right now, the tumult that comes from such a shift is something that the staff has to consider. One of these hurdles is the teaching of an offense and the implementation of a brand new playbook. It goes beyond just Xs and O’s, as Dillingham explained. It’s about teaching players a whole new football language.





“We want to throw enough at them to teach them football. Right now, we’re teaching them our language,” he stated. “So then we can actually teach them football. Until they know the language, we can’t go practice. And that’s what we do, we play football, so it’s very important to get on the field.”





Dillingham expanded, discussing the vitality of seeing exactly what you have on paper translate to the practice field.





“It’s where the most adversity happens; it’s where you learn to respond,” Dillingham explained. “If you jump offsides, you’re going to go sprint to the goalposts, and your backup is going to jump in; that’s just the way we practice.”





Arizona State went 3-9 last year and didn't qualify for a bowl game for the first time since 2016. The Dillingham hire, and subsequent transition of power within Sun Devil Stadium has been a cause for rightful excitement, but the first-year head coach maintained that the expectations surrounding his team should still be based on last season’s failures. He’s focused on improving with this group.





“Expectations? There are none. We won three games. Be the very best at what you’re doing right now. Get better today. If you do that and you repeat it, your only expectation is to be better right now than we were yesterday.”





Let’s talk about the quarterback position. For the second straight season, ASU will have a competition in spring practice and likely into fall camp to decide its starting signal caller. Trenton Bourguet is the incumbent, but he’s still recovering from a December foot surgery. Drew Pyne started at Notre Dame and appears to be the primary competition for Bourguet. Dillingham explained the traits that these young men must show him in order to win the job.





“Smart. He’s going to have to make good decisions with the football. He has to be accurate with a high completion percentage, and he can’t take sacks. Everyone always blames the offensive line for sacks, but we’re going to blame the quarterback. The worst thing in the world is passing on first down and going to second-and-18. If we can go to second-and-18, we’ll be fine. And leadership is obviously a no-brainer.”





Yet another advantage to Dillingham’s youth and ability to relate to players is that he realizes when he can’t relate. He can only be the cool young teacher in the classroom to a certain extent if he expects the ship to run as smoothly as the program desires. To bridge this inevitable gap, he highlighted the importance of trusting those on his leadership council.





“It’s impossible to know exactly how the players are feeling because they’re going to act at least a little bit differently around you,” Dillingham explained. “No matter how cool or young you are, it doesn’t matter, you’re still the authority and they’re going to act different. So it’s important that I lean on that leadership council to get that knowledge so we can grow together.”