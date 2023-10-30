Last Saturday, Arizona State football snapped a six-game losing streak when they beat Washington State 38-27, marking its first win since the season opener against Southern Utah. It was the first Pac-12 victory in the Kenny Dillingham era, but two days later, the first-year ASU head coach returned to his weekly routine.





“Every single game, every single week, it doesn’t matter if we would have won the prior four that we could have won, or we would have lost last week, we’d be sitting here today doing the exact same thing,” Dillingham said. “I’d be talking through the exact same plays or the players going through the exact same process of the game plan. There’s really no difference, but Saturday night was more fun.”





Dillingham’s first conference win felt like a long time coming after ASU was in position to win each of their previous four games. What was the difference between the Washington State game and the several contests where the Sun Devils came up just short?





“We won the situations,” Dillingham noted. “It was something that they realized how big it was. When you look at the game, there were no turnovers in the game. But we had 11 possessions versus 9. How do you create plus two possessions in a game with no turnovers? You win the second quarter, and then you end the game with the ball in your hands in a four-minute drill.





“I don’t think there was a secret sauce. I just think we just ran everything correct. We executed, and then the guys made plays. That was the most plays we’ve made. Tight ends, making contested catches, extending plays. I mean, we made a lot of plays.”





ASU’s elevated execution level was manifested the most with its pair of junior running backs, DeCarlos Brooks and Cam Skattebo, who energized the ground attack that had been struggling quite a bit through five weeks. Against Washington State, ASU posted a season-high in rushing yards (235), total offensive yards (509), and points (38).





However, it was not just the pair of running backs that allowed the offense to perform so well. The offensive line also delivered its best games of the season despite still missing some key players due to injury.





“Our offensive line has battled this year,” Dillingham said. “With [junior offensive lineman Joey] Ramos and [junior offensive lineman Leif] Fautanu kind of being the core of that unit, they’ve showed grit the entire year. I think those guys have just been fighting and fighting and fighting, and working and working, working, getting better and better and better together.”





The blocking wasn’t just restricted to the five guys on the line. Last week, Dillingham was less than pleased with the performance of his skill position guys blocking on the perimeter. With the number of end-arounds and screens that the offense strives to run, it becomes even more important to set the edge and create space for the player with the ball in their hands to get vertical.





“We’ve been doing perimeter blocking first offensive period of practice for the last three weeks,” Dillingham noted. “Last week, versus Washington, we were atrocious at the assignment of it. I really challenged the guys that these are extended runs. If we want free touches, if we want to get the ball in our playmakers’ hands, we have to have an identity that we’re gonna be able to do this. I think it’s just a testament to the guys really buying in and really believing in it.”





The last two weeks have seen the run game be as effective and efficient as it has been all year. Nonetheless, that was also in direct correlation with the opponents the Sun Devils faced. Both of the Washington schools rank in the bottom half of the conference in rushing yards per game. The Cougars rank 11th in the league, allowing over 170.8 rushing yards per game, sitting just ahead of USC for dead last.





ASU’s upcoming opponent will be a sharp departure in the run defense department. Despite their 35-6 loss to Oregon this past weekend, No.18 Utah presents one of the best defenses in college football. The Utes rank second in the conference and tenth in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game (89.6). It is also a unit that excels in getting opposing offenses off of the field. According to TeamRankings, teams are converting third downs just 26.9% of the time, ranking second in the nation.





“They’ve got a really good defense,” Dillingham noted. “They’re very aggressive. They challenge you almost every snap. Very similar mindset that we have here defensively in terms of we’re going to attack. We’re not just going to let you go up and down the field with easy completions. And that’s why they’ve been so good for so long.





Similar to ASU, Utah has already battled through significant injuries this season. They began the season without starting quarterback Cam Rising at the helm, but after redshirt freshman quarterback Nate Johnson also went down, the responsibility fell to junior quarterback Bryson Barnes.





Barnes defeated Cal in his first start and then pulled off the upset against USC, out-dueling Heisman Winner Caleb Williams, throwing for 235 yards and three touchdowns en route to a 34-32 win. He came back down to earth last week in the blowout loss to the Ducks, but Barnes’ ability to take over in a relatively smooth transition is the result of a culture that Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham.





Whittingham is currently in his 19th year as Utah’s head coach and has created a culture and philosophy that Dillingham is hoping to instill in Tempe.





“This is the program that I envision hopefully having here,” Dillingham commented. “A coach who’s been there for 19 years, who’s built it up, who’s established physicality and the program toughness. That’s what we’re trying to build here, so this is the standard. The gold standard in the league for what a program should look like should feel like. It starts with stopping the run and running the football with them.





Washington State finally put ASU back in the win column after four weeks of coming up just short, but Dillingham views every one of those losses, and their most recent win, as just a stepping stone to something bigger.





I think anytime that you create calluses, they’re there forever,” Dillingham remarked. “When you can play well and get better and not get the release or the happiness that you want from it instantaneously, it calluses your hands. Those calluses eventually come back to be a positive for you. I think slowly, we’re going to keep building calluses.”