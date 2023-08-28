After receiving the news of the self-imposed postseason ban, Arizona State football had one of its worst practices of the season. Every team’s dream at the beginning of a season is to be competing in some sort of postseason come December/January, and having the rug pulled out from under you would naturally put a damper on any sort of football activities you would have to do that day.





Head coach Kenny Dillingham said as much in his post-practice press conference yesterday that Sunday’s session went as well as one would have expected it to be given the circumstances. Twenty-four hours later, he stated that he could not be more impressed with how his team responded on Monday.





“Our guys had the best practice today that they may have had in two weeks,” he said. “It was a phenomenal practice because they’re resilient, and that is what we are about. We’re about responding to adversity and being successful, and that is being the best we can be every single day and in everything we do. At the end of the day, nothing that happened yesterday affected those two things. The mission is still the mission.”





Some would think that a staff’s approach to the season would take on a different course in light of a significant decision as the one taken yesterday. Yet, when Dillingham was asked if the postseason ban would allow him to consider 2023 as more of a developmental year, focusing on integrating younger players, his response was clear.





“Unfortunately not, because we want to try and win football games,” Dillingham stated. “I couldn’t even begin to process going into a game without the full intent of putting everything in to win. I couldn’t even process it.”





***





While Dillingham knows he can’t commit to fully integrating all of his freshmen players, he is resolute to play his best players regardless of their class due to his commitment to winning. Case in point, he has already put a huge amount of responsibility into one newcomer; as quarterback, Jaden Rashada will only be the second true freshman quarterback in Tempe to start a season opener (Jayden Daniels in 2019 was the first ever signal caller to do so). Rashada effectively put his early fall camp struggles behind him and, in the last couple of weeks, the four-star prospect out of Pittsburg (Calif.) High School has shown marked improvement.





“Drastic growth,” Dillingham described. “If you watch him in the individual drills, he’s starting to understand why to take certain drops and when to take certain drops. There’s a suddenness about it, and that rhythm and that timing is what makes quarterbacks good. Today (Monday) was probably his best practice since he’s been at ASU, in my opinion, so that’s a testament to (offensive coordinator) Coach (Beau) Baldwin for preparing him.”





Rashada arrived on campus just two weeks prior to spring practice and went through the inevitable learning curve. Ironically, on the same day that Notre Dame transfer quarterback and sophomore Drew Pyne suffered a hamstring tear during the Camp Tontozona scrimmage, the true freshman turned the corner and won the battle with redshirt junior and returning starter Trenton Bourget.





Being that he is a true freshman, questioning Rashada’s ability to lead an offense is only natural. Nonetheless, Dillingham has seen the quarterback’s growth off the field match his dramatic improvement on the field.





“I think right now he is a lead through the work,” Dillingham noted. “Everybody sees the work and the want. I think older guys can rally behind a guy who is passionate and has that care factor. I think through his knowledge and through the work he is putting in, he is slowly getting more comfortable.





“You saw him today go up to two different guys like, ‘Hey, I think you should do it like this.’ That’s the next step, but he can’t force it. He can’t force it until he knows it so well that he is right because you can’t lead that way if you’re not always right. But that goes back to the confidence. He is slowly putting himself in a position to know the offense is good enough to lead in that next way. It is not going to happen overnight; it is going to happen organically.”





***





Now just three days away from his first game as the head coach of his alma mater, Dillingham is about to man the sidelines in what he described as his dream job when he was hired last November. That level of excitement could get to some people, but he insists that everything is going to be about his players, and for him, it just comes down to the game itself.





“It’s football time,” Dillingham commented. “When we walk on the field, there are 22 people going to take the field. It’s 120 yards, 53 ⅓ yards wide, and it’s go time.





“This isn’t about me. My players joked when we had a mock game the other day, and they’re like, ‘Get up in front. You have to run out first; you’re the head coach.’ I’m like, ‘No, I don’t. I don’t play. You guys play.’ I’ll just run out randomly so I can get ready to coach, and you guys go get ready to play the football game. This isn’t about me. It’s always about the players. Everything I do is about the players.”





On any team, the head coach is usually the head motivator. However, with the postseason ban cloud now hanging over the team, it might become more of a challenge for Dillingham to encourage his players this season. Nevertheless, ASU’s head coach believes that he has the players to push through the physical and mental grind in front of them, passing on the same message he had to his players to the Sun Devil fan base.





“The adversity is behind us,” Dillingham said, referring to the postseason ban. “Like I told our team, I said we’re gonna give everybody one day. Get your feelings out, including me. Get it off your chest; get it out there. Then, let’s move on because that’s what it’s about. We’re not just gonna say something and then get over it instantly. That’s not real. We can act like that’s real, but it’s not.





“So to Sun Devil Nation, move on. Let’s move on. Let’s show support for the team because that’s what this is about. This is about the athletes. It’s not about me. It’s not about anybody else in the organization.





“This is about the 116 kids that are on the football team. Support them. Come out and support them.”





***





On the personnel front, Dillingham said junior wide receiver Elijaha Badger and linebacker Will Shaffer would sit out the first half of Thursday’s contest due to the personal fouls they committed in the second half during last year’s Territorial Cup contest. Sophomore wide receiver Troy Omeire and redshirt freshman Tate Romney are expected to replace them as starters.



