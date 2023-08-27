The only thing worse than the dreaded Friday news dump is one that takes place on Sunday just a couple of hours following sunrise. As the Sun Devils prepared for today’s practice, they were confronted with the news that ASU has self-imposed a postseason ban as it continues to be under NCAA investigation for allegations of recruiting violations that most took place in 2020.





Keeping your head up and having a positive outlook may be easier said than done, but that was exactly the tenor of their statements following Sunday’s practice.





“Control us,” said head coach Kenny Dillingham. To think that 18 to 22-year-olds are gonna go out and have a good practice is absolutely delusional. But I think the guys battled. What I just told the team was, ‘Nobody cares about your circumstances.’ In reality, most people in life would rather see other people fail so they don’t have to work hard than actually work hard enough to beat them. So everybody looks at this like, ‘Oh great, Arizona State’s not gonna be motivated anymore. That’s a win.’ That’s how the majority of the world thinks; nobody wants to work hard to achieve success.





“So people are looking at us satisfied, singing for joy, because they think there’s no way Arizona State football is gonna be able to keep the mindset to compete, and that’s what the challenge is. It’s us versus us every day. It’s my job to get our team to rally behind each other to go compete and go work at the highest level.”

Junior nickel back Jordan Clark said he won’t even trouble his mind with any postseason ban thoughts since his sole focus is Thursday’s season opener.





“I’m sorry, I am not the athletic director or the president, so I am just getting ready to play Southern Utah,” Clark stated. “Came out here ready to game plan and see what the coaches have for us to get to work. Obviously, everybody’s preseason goal is to win a championship and get to a bowl game, but ultimately, our goal every week is to win the game that we play. I’m just worried about Southern Utah. That’s where we’ve shifted our focus.

“Nobody is going to feel bad for us. We’re not gonna feel bad for us. We’re not gonna feel bad for us, and we’re ready to play football. Ultimately, you could take a second to be upset about it, but the season still has to get played. All these teams are still in our schedule up until that point, so we’re just trying to win football games.”





Senior defensive tackle and Michigan State transfer Dashaun Mallory came to Tempe to spend his last year of eligibility. Nonetheless, the fact that he will be denied participation in a postseason contest is the least of his worries as he’s more concerned about his teammates.





“I think as a leader, I got to be the one to come out and stay with the hunger,” Mallory explained. “I think if they see, collectively, the leaders, we’re coming out here grinding and making it seem like we’re not moping and making it seem like it’s on our head. They have no choice but to follow us. As a leader, and that’s myself, all I got to do is make sure I go home, make sure I get right with my own mental, so I can come out here and be that leader for the team.





“The guys that experienced the 3-9 season, I think this time around, everyone has a hunger to prove something. We all have a hunger to prove something. I think everyone kind of came out here still wanting to prove something. We can’t fight for a bowl game, but we have 12 guaranteed games. No one wants to go 3-9, and no one wants to have a losing season. So it’s all about that. I feel like if we can fight for an undefeated season, then so be it. That sounds like a cliche, but what if, what if, and I feel if the leaders continue to come out here and show these guys what if it’s possible, the sky’s the limit.”





If all goes according to plan, junior tight end Jalin Conyers will declare for the NFL draft following this campaign. Thus, he’s principally in the same predicament as Mallory and any other senior or grad student player, who will not get t a chance to play in more than 12 games this year. Conyers is one of 30-plus returning players hoping that this season would eliminate the bad taste that still exists in everyone’s mouth following a 3-9 mark.





“I don’t think this (ban) should kill the culture,” Conyers remarked. “At the end of the day, we have the same guys in the room that are gonna grind and compete. If you don’t have anything to fight for, at least fight for the dudes who have been out here fighting every day (points to the practice field and his teammates there). That’s the mentality we have to carry.





“I think that at the end of the day, we’ll be fine. After today, there should be no excuse not to come out and practice as hard as you can. You have to get around to people and tell them that this season isn’t for nothing. No reason to be sad now. Be sad in November when you win eight, nine games and you can’t go anywhere (to postseason play). Thursday, we have Southern Utah, and we have to kick their tail.”





The “Activate the Valley” mantra is one that Dillingham adopted early on as head coach, and he feels as strongly as ever for this chant needing to be front and center in the collective minds of the Sun Devils’ fan base.

“We need everybody to do this together,” Dillingham noted. “Our team needs everybody to be up there to support them so they know everything they’re doing isn’t for naught, and they have a whole valley to support them. I’m about the kids; in everything I do, I believe in the players. “Everything we do should be about helping the players be successful in life, helping the players do everything they wanna do to be successful. So, anything that has a negative effect on the players bothers me. I think our guys are excited and together. This could be motivation to really grow.”



