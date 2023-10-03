The hype and attention around Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes has been arguably the top story of the Pac-12’s final season. No program or coach has drawn more headlines through the last five weeks, as the Buffs climbed into the AP Poll earlier this year.





While Colorado and Arizona State find themselves on different planes in terms of national appeal, both programs are rebuilding off subpar seasons. In 2022, both programs finished in the bottom three of the conference, hired new head coaches, and completely overhauled their rosters. While it’s paid off for Colorado in their 3-2 record, ASU is still looking for dividends with a current 1-4 mark.





“It’s two programs that are up and coming,” ASU junior tight end Jalin Conyers pointed out. “When you look at both programs, both have new head coaches and a lot of new players that are trying to get acquainted. Colorado came off to a really hot start. They played really well and have kind of slowed down. For us, it hasn’t really gotten started yet. It’s the opposite in that kind of thing, but at the end of the day, these programs are gonna be really good football teams.”





Rather than use Sanders and Colorado for inspiration to get on track, ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham stresses the importance of living up to his own expectations first.





“It starts with the standards you set,” Dillingham exclaimed. “I’ve been doing a bad job setting a standard of what the effort looks like. The guys on the team are gonna meet the energy set. We set a higher standard today, and they rose to it.”





Physically and literally, the Sun Devils rose to the play on Tuesday’s practice, as its head coach was quick to compliment the offensive unit in ASU’s tempo-style offense.





“I like the burst and the trigger when the ball was caught or after the play to get lined up for the next play,” Dillingham described. “Explosive plays, a lot of them are effort based because you stop explosive plays on defense by chasing the ball and not getting cut off on the backside of plays in the 18-yard play or a 50-yard play. The 40-yard play turns into a 28-yard play and turn into a 20-yard play.





“Offensively, it’s the reciprocal. And a lot of times, we’re getting caught by the backside because of your effort, and that’s on me as a coach to get our guys to give more effort. And I think today they did. And I think they’re gonna do exactly what we asked them because they want to.”





While DIllingham continues to seek the best out of his players, his opponent this weekend is also on a similar track. Facing a Colorado defense that has allowed 40 or more points in three of its contests this year, the Sun Devil offense will be searching for the exploits it can make on an underperforming unit, but that’s not to discredit the effort and tenacity they play with.





“They play really, really hard,” Conyers noted. “They play with a chip on their shoulder like they have something to prove… They’re gonna give us a good challenge. Coach Dillingham’s gonna have a good gameplan for us in order to try and take advantage of them and come out with a win.”





“We respect them,” ASU junior quarterback Trenton Bourguet added. “They’re a solid opponent.”





Bourguet, in particular, is looking forward to the consistency part of it all helping the team in total, as he will be making his second full start of the season against Colorado.





“I feel a lot better finally getting a full game,” Bourguet said. “It’s kinda tough to play last season at the end of the year and to miss the first couple of games this year. For that (against Cal) to be my first kind of game action, for the first couple of drives, I kind of felt a little antsy. But as the game went on, I felt more comfortable, and that kinda led to the offense being able to do a better job.”





While ASU continues to focus on itself, the notoriety that Colorado holds will attract plenty of fans to Mountain America Stadium come Saturday afternoon. With a big turnout expected, Dillingham reiterated from previous weeks the importance of that atmosphere Sun Devil fans could create to provide the team an edge on their home field.





“It’s awesome,” Dillingham exclaimed. “It’s a competitive advantage to have a home crowd there. Getting the noise and causing chaos on third downs is a huge advantage. Having the crowd there and, being loud, and having our players feed off the competitive advantage. It’s fun for the valley to rally behind a team. So I think it’s good for everybody.”





“It’s gonna be exciting,” Bourguet added. “It’s great for Pac-12 football.”





While a large crowd and a high-profile opponent make it easier for distractions to arise, the team once again was adamant about its internal focus above all else.





“It’s about us,” Dillingham said. “It’s always about us. This is a team that we play. It’s another game. It’s about us and us being the best version of us. We’re gonna go compete to be better than today. I thought today was arguably our best practice of the year. I really did. Our guys flew around today with a passion. They’re going to compete.”





“Each and every week, it doesn’t matter who we play,” Bourguet added. “They’re kind of faceless. We’re gonna watch their film, but this is our opponent this week. We’re gonna play them Saturday, and come Saturday night, it’s onto the next opponent.





“It’s gonna be cool,” Conyers said. “People are gonna be watching the game. It’s gonna be fun, but at the end of the day, it’s just another team. Try not to make it bigger than it is. End of the day, we just wanna go out and win a football game. We’re gonna take it like it’s any other game. Whoever we’re playing, we’re gonna go in the same way we do every game.





“It’s kind of what we’re gonna do this week. Deion and all his sons, that’s gonna be a pretty cool atmosphere, it’s gonna be fun, get to have a lot of fans in the stands, but the end of the day, we’re just trying to get the win.”

***

While junior offensive lineman Ben Coleman participated in team drills, the first time he has done so since an off-season injury to his lower leg, Dillingham was not optimistic about his chances of seeing the field this seaosn.





"He's not cleared to participate in anything but a walk-through setting," Dillingham said. "I don't foresee him getting cleared for contact in time for contact in the season. "