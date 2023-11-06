Last Saturday in Salt Lake City, Arizona State football suffered one of its worst losses in program history. The Sun Devils were handed a 55-3 drubbing at the hands of Utah that saw ASU put up its fewest total yards since 1946, as the defense gave up 352 yards on the ground. It was a forgetful performance, but one that ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham doesn’t think the team’s week leading up to the game was to blame, as the problem goes back much further than that.





“We lost that game in March; we lost that game in April,” he said. “That’s not a game that you win in your week of prep. That’s a game that you find out what your nine months of prep puts you in position to do. So that’s my fault because I didn’t do a good enough job the last nine to 10 months, putting us in a position to win a football game like that. Because those games are not scheme-based. Those games are purely culture-based, effort-based, program-based.”





Entering the game, Dillingham spent much of the prior week lauding the Utes and their head coach, Kyle Whittingham, for the physicality and effort that they display every week. He called that program the ‘golden standard’ of Pac-12 football, as Dillingham knew the stiff test his team was facing. Nonetheless, the hurdle became even more difficult to clear both before the game and one offensive drive in.





Junior offensive lineman Isaia Glass did not travel with the team to Salt Lake City due to injury, although the starting left tackle tweeted out yesterday, stating that he had decided to preserve his redshirt year and enter the transfer portal. Furthermore, junior quarterback Trenton Bourguet was hit on the third play of ASU’s first offensive drive, forcing him to be removed from the game due to an ankle injury. With the mountain of injuries taking place this season, it begs the question: Is ASU’s methods of preparation causing an increase in injury rate?





“[Football Sports Performance head coach] Joe Connolly has been here before I got here, and we haven’t had these extreme amounts of injuries, so it doesn’t have to have that,” Dillingham noted. “In terms of practicing harder. Yeah, we do practice harder. We don’t even practice close to where we will practice here in two to three years from now. We’re not at that level yet, so we’re actually going to practice harder here as we get better and more depth.





“I don’t believe any of that. I just think there are some fluke things that happen. I mean, we’re not getting muscular issues. We’re getting elbows popping out of their joints. We’re getting real problems. It’s unfortunate, but it is what it is. Our guys are battling through it. They’re tough, and they’re fighting, and they want the guys who want to fight alongside them when we take the field on Saturdays.”





Glass’ sudden departure forced Dillingham and his staff to move freshman offensive lineman Sean Na’a, who had been preparing as a guard all week long, to tackle, throwing the game plan for a loop. But going up against one of the best defensive fronts in the nation, Dillingham thought Na’a did a formidable job given the hand he was dealt.





“Everybody around the program should be so proud of that kid,” Dillingham noted. “[Na’a] is a true freshman, who’s practiced all year at guard who gets moved to left tackle on the plane to Utah on the road in a hostile environment to go versus a top three defensive end in the nation. And that dude battled. He never quit. He never wavered. Yeah, he got beat a few times. Yeah, anybody’s gonna get beat against that guy (Utah’s defensive end Jonah Ellis).





“But you know what, that kid battled. So credit to Sean. Everybody should be super proud of him. His future here is so bright, and couldn’t be prouder of a kid to step in without even flinching like that. That says a lot about the kid and how he was raised.”





Despite Na’a’s solid performance, the 52-point loss is still one of the ugliest losses in memory for Sun Devil fans, but even with the big deficit, it counts just the same as the six other defeats in 2023. Dillingham has repeated his focus on how this year is just part of the long process that goes into building a successful football program. He is still focused on the long term.





“Everybody has the right to be frustrated with the result,” Dillingham remarked. “That’s why this is one of the greatest games of all time because people get to watch it and have fun and complain and yell. That’s the greatest part about sports, but sports are process-driven when you’re in it. If you get wrapped up in the results, you’ll never get the process right. That’s what I’m worried about the process, and if we do the process right, and we continue to grow and continue to grow. We’ve gotten a lot better this year, and we’re going to continue to get better and continue to fight.”





One area that Dillingham has seen progress throughout the whole season is his team’s ability to lead. After the heartbreaking loss to Washington, Dillingham came out and said that his team’s culture is not at the level he wants to be. Two weeks later, he saw promising signs of leadership even when his team was put through the wringer against Utah.





“I think they’re growing together, and I think they’re starting to set the standard of the program in terms of we’re all in,” Dillingham commented. “When you see Jordan Clark jogging off the field still yelling for his teammates to compete with two minutes left to go in the fourth quarter. When your leaders act like that, it just shows that you’re heading in the right direction.”





With Bourguet going down so early in the game, ASU was forced to adapt on the fly. Down to fourth-string quarterback sophomore Jacob Conover, Dillingham was not able to run the offense like he expected, turning to emergency quarterbacks like junior running back Cameron Skattebo in order to try and jump-start the offense. The team was scrambling on the sideline to figure out a solution, but Dillingham feels like that emergency plan should have been thought through and decided on before the game even kicked off.





“I felt like I could have done a better job,” Dillingham admitted. “I didn’t prepare good enough for Trenton going down so early in the game because I felt that we would struggle if that would happen. Preparing for a situation that you’d struggle in is how much time you invest in that versus let’s go win this football game guns blazing. I could have done a better job preparing and putting together a plan for Skattebo and some other guys back there to try to move the ball. Instead of just kind of throwing together on the sideline, probably should have just kind of had a better plan.”





Their next opportunity to put it together comes against UCLA, who is entering Saturday coming off a 27-10 loss to Arizona. It is going to be ASU’s last trip to the hallowed ground of the Rose Bowl as part of the Pac-12, but that doesn’t mean Dillingham is going to be sentimental about the importance of the trip.





“I’ve never been infatuated by things or people. I just never have,” he noted. “That type of stuff doesn’t do anything for me. But I know for some people, that’s going to be a really cool moment. It’s a really iconic place. It’s the last time we’ll potentially play them on the road and in their home. This is definitely a significant game just for the history of ASU here when looking back on everything, but in terms of the place at the moment, it’s just not who I am.”





While Dillingham had high praise for Utah’s defensive front, he called UCLA ‘the best defensive front’ he faced in the last two years. According to TeamRankings.com, UCLA’s defense has certainly lived up to that praise. The Bruins rank top ten in nearly every rushing defense stat, allowing just 2.3 yards per rush, which ranks as the third-best mark in the country. They also boast a sack percentage of 9.52%, which ranks ninth in the country.





“I think from a talent perspective, this front seven could be the most talented, the most disruptive I’ve seen in my last two years here,” Dillingham remarked. “They’re super talented, super good. That’s not a knock on Utah; Utah is unbelievable. Their sound, but this UCLA team is very, very, very talented.”





The Bruins’ defense has been top-tier, but the offense has not been quite on their level. Against Arizona, UCLA ran out three different quarterbacks to take snaps. The Bruins’ primary quarterback this season has been true freshman Dante Moore. Moore was recruited by Dillingham, and they formed a close connection with Dillingham, having nothing but great things to say about the 18-year-old.





“He’s an unbelievable player. He’s an unbelievable person. Hard worker, tough, smart, accurate. Mean, pick any other adjective that’s positive in the dictionary,” Dillingham commented. “I believe that about that kid. I think he’s just an unbelievable, unbelievable person. I can’t say enough positive about that kid. I built a really good relationship. I can’t really talk to him anymore due to NCAA rules, which is unfortunate because he is a great kid, and we built a really strong bond. I wish him nothing but the best in his entire career, and he’s unbelievable.”





Moore has performed solidly this year, throwing for 1344 yards and ten touchdowns to seven interceptions, but UCLA head coach Chip Kelly has rotated between him and junior quarterbacks Ethan Garbers and Collin Schlee. Moore suffered an apparent concussion against Arizona, and Garbers also left the game and did return with a seemingly foot injury. Both didn’t practice on Monday, increasing the likelihood of Schlee getting the nod against the Sun Devils.





“They’re all three somewhat similar players, all have a little bit different skill set, but they don’t, they don’t drastically change what they do,” Dillingham stated. “In the past, for Coach Kelly, you just know here’s got to be something you’ve never seen. We kind of have a similar mindset in terms of showing pictures that you’ve never seen before. So he’s gonna show us something that we’ve never seen, specifically in the run game formationally, motions that you can’t prepare for.”





ASU has two very different games in their last two weeks. The Sun Devils have played their best game of the season against Washington State and their worst game of the season against Utah. Against UCLA, they are just hoping to put it all together.





“What’s the next, you know, turn along this windy road of navigating the situation? I think our guys will respond. Let’s go out there and score some points. Let’s go out there and stop them. Let’s go win a football game. It’s not like we’re far away from scoring, whatever we did versus Washington State and holding Washington to not that many. Let’s just get back to that football team, and let’s go respond, and let’s go compete.”





Whatever the results of the final four games of the ASU season end up being, it is not going to change how Dillingham and his staff are preparing to do this offseason. The Sun Devils have already had success through the transfer portal once already. Texas transfer EDGE Prince Dorbah, Oklahoma transfer EDGE Clayton Smith, Washington State transfer linebacker Tre Brown, and Michigan State transfer defensive tackle Dashaun Mallory have all had a big impact on the team’s surprisingly successful defense. Now, Dillingham is looking to do the same for the offensive, deeming offensive lineman has ‘priority A, B, C, D and probably E and F.’





“If you signed five O-Lineman this year and get back eight healthy guys, you signed 13, which sounds absurd,” Dillingham commented. “But that is really what you’re adding to the roster in terms of guys who play on game day, which is you’re adding an entire new front. I think I feel very, very confident that we’re going to be able to bring in more Prince Dorbahs, Clayton Smiths, and Dashaun Mallorys.”





As far as the skill positions, Dillingham is confident in the group he already has in the building. Sophomore wide receivers Jordan Tyson and Jake Smith both also transferred last season, but with Tyson just returning from injury and Smith unable to play due to his transfer waiver being denied by the NCAA, it is going to be like ASU is adding two receivers.





“We’ve been without two of our best wideouts all year that we took in the portal,” Dillingham admitted. “We knew one wasn’t going to play, and the other was 50/50 with NCAA, but we knew they’re really good players. And for the future, we wanted to put them on our roster. So next year, we actually get to reap that benefit.”





Personnel Updates:

Bourguet attempted to return to the game against Utah, but after one possession in the middle of the second quarter, he exited again and never returned. Dillingham said that he had labeled Bourguet as ‘day-to-day’ but also said that if they played Monday, he would not be able to suit up and play.





Senior EDGE Michael Matus has been diagnosed with an ACL tear and will be out for the rest of the season. It is a difficult end to his career after last season was also cut short due to an ACL tear in his other knee.





“I mean, their kid embodies Sun Devil football,” Dillingham said about Matus. “He’s battled. He sent an unbelievable text to the guys Saturday night after the game just about leaving it all on the field, and you never know when your last play is, and he’s just an unbelievable person, not just a player but a person. He’s gonna be successful in life, so really sad to see his career come to an end here.”





Dorbah also exited the Utah game, and Dillingham listed him as ‘day-to-day.’ However, they did not get the results of the MRI back yet. Dillingham said that Dorbah probably won’t practice this week, and they’ll monitor his progress closer to game day.



