Through three games, Arizona State has had its fair share of struggles offensively in different ways. The themes so far have two prominent aspects. Number one is the ineffectiveness on offense and lack of execution, especially in the second half, while number two, simply put, is injuries. In last week’s game against Fresno State, both things seemed to combine for a paltry performance in a 29-0 loss.





For context, after last Saturday’s matchup concluded, ASU had roughly a dozen players injured on the offensive side. QB Jaden Rashada, TE Jalin Conyers, OL Cade Briggs, OL Isaia Glass, OL Ben Coleman, and RB DeCarlos Brooks did not dress. QB Trenton Bourguet, QB Drew Pyne, RB Tevin White, TE Bryce Pierre, OL Max Iheanachor, and WR Melquan Stovall were all injured during Saturday’s game and didn’t finish the contest. Offensive lineman Joey Ramos, who was already playing with a right-hand injury and sporting a club on hand, stayed in the game after sustaining an ankle injury, and fellow lineman Aarion Frost was dressed but didn’t play as he rehabs from an ACL injury suffered last season.





As it stands, there is no definitive list of who will be practicing this week, let alone play on Saturday. Nonetheless, that’s the predicament staring the Sun Devils in the face as they prepare to host the number five team in the nation. With so many players questionable at best, this begs the question: what can practices even look like with this significant injury bug?





“That’s unfortunate,” Dillingham said. “That’s the only thing about the injury bug that is unfortunate, is you don’t have enough people to practice how you want to practice. Even last week, we were getting half the reps we would normally get in a week because you don’t have a two-deep.”





Dillingham and company will have to be creative and traverse through this challenging territory. ASU’s head coach would reference the idea of practicing against air (i.e., no defense) to establish a rhythm. That element was seen at practice last week with just one quarterback and five other players unavailable. Depending on the number of players not at the coaches’ disposal, the adjustment might have to be more drastic in nature.





Injuries aside, the other concerning component, especially Saturday, was the offensive performance, manifested by eight turnovers; seven were committed by all three quarterbacks who stepped on the field. Dillingham blames himself and his staff over the preparatory work as he strives to put his players in a position to succeed, something that has been echoed during this young season.





“Why are we not busting…not seeing a perimeter screen [work]”, Dillingham explained. “Maybe it’s on us (coaches) and our signal pattern. Maybe we need to change how we’re doing that. Maybe I need to find a better way to get that done, and that’s really what I’ve challenged myself; I’ve challenged our staff to do it; it’s our fault, our job to get guys to execute. If they’re not, it’s not their fault; it’s our fault.”





Dillingham additionally stated how he does not see any major issues, just a compilation of small problems that ultimately create bigger ones. One turnover (or multiple) here and a three-and-out there with an overthrown ball mixed in would all result in an immense hindrance. In Saturday’s game case, it was zero points. In Dillingham’s words, it was very frustrating to witness as many as 25 minor mistakes collate into an embarrassing performance.





As frustrating as the shutout loss was, there was a glass-half-full perspective. Dillingham was encouraged by the offensive line's performance despite Arizona State netting only 42 rushing yards and allowing five sacks. Still, Dillingham saw glimpses of hope from the depleted front five.





“I actually thought the o-line was one of the bright spots of our offense in the game,” Dillingham commented. “When you go back and watch it, there were a few clips and some twist game stuff that caused issues, but I actually thought our o-line made a huge jump. Those guys that were on the field from the Oklahoma State game to last week, there was growth there…People aren’t going to like the fact that I just said that.”





As there was plenty to lament, Dillingham maintained his optimism that better days were ahead. He explained that the process at hand can be long and frustrating, yet you have to love the process in order to see the eventual growth. As the Sun Devils have fallen to 1-2 after three games for the second straight year, have zero points scored in the last six quarters, and didn’t score any points at home for the first time since 1988, that may be difficult for fans to accept that premise.





Dillingham is hopeful that the team culture established will aid the team's progression, even if the pace is anything but rapid. His analogy on this topic was the growth of bamboo trees, which need constant watering but show almost no growth for years before a massive spurt. He hopes this evolution will take place in Tempe so the program can flourish and fulfill his vision.





“You water it (bamboo) like a crazy person for four to five years, not understanding,” Dillingham remarked. “Year five, it starts to grow, and once it grows, it grows what, 60 feet in six weeks…Not everybody understands, at times, the growth you’re making. You at times, don’t understand the growth you’re making because the results don’t reflect it, but eventually, if you continue to water and if you continue to do the cultural things necessary and put the work in, one day, it’s going to spurt.





“It’s going to grow, and it’s going to grow like wildfire.”