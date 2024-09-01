The tone of Saturday night's game was established early in the contest as a suffocating defense complemented by a balanced offense turned ASU's season opener into a resounding Sun Devil victory. Justin LaCertosa and I break down the Sun Devils' 48-7 win over Wyoming.

