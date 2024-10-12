DevilsDigest TV: Utah at ASU postgame analysis

There was no shortage of pundits who were not terribly impressed by ASU's 4-1 record going into their matchup with Utah. That perception has now changed following the statement win over the No. 16 team in the nation. Justin LaCertosa and I break down the 27-19 victory.
