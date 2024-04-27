Justin LaCertosa and Hod Rabino discuss the trends we've seen in ASU's 15 sessions, as well as the opportunities and challenges that the Sun Devils have dealt with in spring practice and what needs addressing going into fall camp
Advertisement
Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!