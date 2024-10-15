Advertisement
in other news
Sun Devils earn a statement win over familiar foe
Sun Devils upset in the No. 16 Utes 27-19
• Jake Sloan
DevilsDigest TV: Utah at ASU Highlights
DevilsDigest TV: Dillingham, coordinators discuss the matchup with Utah
• Justin LaCertosa
ASU’s ground attack soars against stout Utah defense in upset win
ASU’s ground attack soars against stout Utah defense in upset win
• Ryan Myers
DevilsDigest TV: Utah at ASU postgame analysis
DevilsDigest TV: Utah at ASU postgame analysis
• Hod Rabino
in other news
Sun Devils earn a statement win over familiar foe
Sun Devils upset in the No. 16 Utes 27-19
• Jake Sloan
DevilsDigest TV: Utah at ASU Highlights
DevilsDigest TV: Dillingham, coordinators discuss the matchup with Utah
• Justin LaCertosa
ASU’s ground attack soars against stout Utah defense in upset win
ASU’s ground attack soars against stout Utah defense in upset win
• Ryan Myers
DevilsDigest TV: RB Cam Skattebo’s post practice comments
Arizona State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WR
- TE
- ATH
- OT
- OG
- DUAL
- S
- OT
- WR
- OG