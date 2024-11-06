Advertisement

DevilsDigest TV: ASU at Oklahoma State Game Highlights

DevilsDigest TV: ASU at Oklahoma State Game Highlights

Sights and sounds from the Sun Devils' 42-21 win over the Cowboys

 • Justin LaCertosa
DevilsDigest TV: ASU at Oklahoma State postgame analysis

DevilsDigest TV: ASU at Oklahoma State postgame analysis

DevilsDigest TV: ASU at Oklahoma State postgame analysis

 • Hod Rabino
Converting when it counts makes all the difference in Sun Devils' win

Converting when it counts makes all the difference in Sun Devils' win

Stellar third and fourth down play on both sides of the ball key in win over Oklahoma State

 • Ryan Myers
Sun Devils storm their way to first Big-12 road victory, bowl eligibility

Sun Devils storm their way to first Big-12 road victory, bowl eligibility

ASU doubles up Oklahoma State 42-21

 • Jake Sloan
DevilsDigest TV: Kenny Dillingham discusses the 42-21 win over Oklahoma St

DevilsDigest TV: Kenny Dillingham discusses the 42-21 win over Oklahoma St

DevilsDigest TV: Kenny Dillingham discusses the 42-21 win over Oklahoma State

 • Justin LaCertosa

Published Nov 6, 2024
DevilsDigest TV: Hurley, players discuss ASU’s 55-48 win over Idaho State
Justin LaCertosa
Videographer
