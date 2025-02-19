DevilsDigest TV: Houston at ASU postgame analysis

A No. 5 Houston team known for having a stranglehold defense and being a deadly sharp shooting three-point team came as advertised to rout ASU in Tempe. Justin LaCertosa and I break down the Sun Devils' 80-65 loss to Houston

