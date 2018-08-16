ASU’s head coach Herm Edwards has been heavily touting the talented 2018 recruiting class even before the true freshmen arrived on campus. True to that belief, Edwards said Thursday that expected more than a handful of those players to not redshirt this season. In this post-practice media session, Edwards also discussed the differences between an NFL and college practice, the state of the TILLMAN position, and the prospects of starting nose tackle Renell Wren.