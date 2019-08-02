ASU head coach Herm is Edwards intrigued by Long’s versatility, and said that redshirt freshman center Jarrett Bell who’s forced into action with the absence of Zach Robertson is Jarrett Bell is in “a good spot right now mentally.”

Edwards was pleased with all quarterbacks tonight, and that includes freshman Ethan Long who continues to impress actually playing wide receiver in a role similar to that of New Orleans Saints’ signal caller Taysom Hill. Edwards called him: “A jack of all trades … You just find a spot for him. You just get good athletes and generally, they can do a lot of things and so he's a guy who has those traits…. He's a jack of all trades.”

On the injury front, Edwards was hoping to get junior tight end, Curtis Hodges, back in the next couple of days. He added that senior wide receiver John Humphrey and redshirt freshman wide receiver Geordon Porter are both nursing hamstring injuries and there is no word on when they will return.