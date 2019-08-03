The first preseason practice in shells, which the last stage before full pads requires adjustment in approach, especially from newcomers. Nonetheless, ASU’s head coach felt that this group of players handled it well.

"I thought tonight for the first time with shells, everything we do was controlled more,” Edwards said. “When pads come especially with young guys, they haven't practiced like that before and I don't know if they understood the tempo but they did a good job. We didn't have a lot of people on the ground which is important.

“There weren't many guys on the ground because with shoulder pads you're a little nervous about that. Our veteran guys did a good job with it taking the lead and I told them they would have to show the young guys how it was done.”

The team has the day off tomorrow, as Edwards will be flying at 5:15 a.m. to Canton, Ohio for the Hall of fame induction ceremony of his three former players: former New York Jets center Kevin Mawae, former Kansas City Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzales and former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Ty Law.

Friday marked the first time that freshman quarterback Joey Yellen took first-team reps during a team segment, which a testament to finishing spring on a strong note and building on that in preseason practices.

"Joey has changed his whole body since the spring, you can see that,” Edwards said. “He's very poised and his guy is Peyton Manning and Joey's very smart. He's got good arm strength and he did some good things. He's gotten better since the spring, there's no doubt about that."

One less pleasing aspect of the offense were the exchanges between new starting center redshirt freshman Jarrett Bell and the quarterbacks, undoubtedly part of the learning curve the unexpected first starter is enduring.

"New guy (there) and then the second guy and we really have the third guy in there,” Edwards explained. “It's kind of 'OK here we go' but it's the first time we had pads on so [that contributed too]. It makes a difference when now all of a sudden someone is trying to strike you and you feel them. We'll be OK, we'll find a way."