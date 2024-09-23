Advertisement

Texas Tech Preview

 • Joe Healey
2024 Uniformity – Week 4: Sun Devils to Wear Whiteout for First Big 12 Game

In their Big 12 league game debut, ASU will be wearing their all-white uniforms

 • Cole Streeper
Defensive coaches applaud players’ cohesiveness

 • Jake Sloan
Offense motivated following early season displays of its character

 • Ryan Myers
Short game week prep and gameplan provide valuable lessons for the future

 • Jake Sloan

Texas Tech Preview

 • Joe Healey
2024 Uniformity – Week 4: Sun Devils to Wear Whiteout for First Big 12 Game

In their Big 12 league game debut, ASU will be wearing their all-white uniforms

 • Cole Streeper
Defensive coaches applaud players’ cohesiveness

 • Jake Sloan
Published Sep 23, 2024
DevilsDigest TV: Dillingham discusses self-scouting during bye week
Justin LaCertosa
