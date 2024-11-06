Advertisement

Possibly missing Skattebo this weekend, ASU maintains next man up mentality

 • Jake Sloan
DevilsDigest TV: ASU at Oklahoma State Game Highlights

Sights and sounds from the Sun Devils' 42-21 win over the Cowboys

 • Justin LaCertosa
DevilsDigest TV: ASU at Oklahoma State postgame analysis

 • Hod Rabino
Converting when it counts makes all the difference in Sun Devils' win

Stellar third and fourth down play on both sides of the ball key in win over Oklahoma State

 • Ryan Myers
Sun Devils storm their way to first Big-12 road victory, bowl eligibility

ASU doubles up Oklahoma State 42-21

 • Jake Sloan

Possibly missing Skattebo this weekend, ASU maintains next man up mentality

 • Jake Sloan
DevilsDigest TV: ASU at Oklahoma State Game Highlights

Sights and sounds from the Sun Devils' 42-21 win over the Cowboys

 • Justin LaCertosa
DevilsDigest TV: ASU at Oklahoma State postgame analysis

 • Hod Rabino
Published Nov 6, 2024
DevilsDigest TV: Dillingham, coordinators talk UCF matchup
DevilsDigest.com Staff
DevilsDigest.com Staff
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

