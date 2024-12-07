DevilsDigest TV: Breaking down ASU’s 45-19 win over Iowa State

ARLINGTON, Tex. - Saturday afternoon was anything but the typical white knuckle ASU win we were accustomed to this year, but rather completing the last-to-first journey in the Big 12, leaving no doubt. Justin LaCertosa and I analyze ASU's 45-19 win over Iowa State.

