DevilsDigest TV: ASU at Texas Tech game preview

in other news
Sam Leavitt feels well-prepared for challenging scenarios
Sam Leavitt feels well-prepared for challenging scenarios
DevilsDigest TV: QB Leavitt says Tex. St. win displayed emotional stability
DevilsDigest TV: QB Sam Leavitt says Texas State win displayed team’s in-game emotional stability
Podcast: Sun Devils show resolve during perfect non-conference record
Podcast: Sun Devils show resolve during perfect non-conference record
Dillingham content with ASU's display of resiliency
Dillingham content with ASU's display of resiliency
in other news
Sam Leavitt feels well-prepared for challenging scenarios
Sam Leavitt feels well-prepared for challenging scenarios
DevilsDigest TV: QB Leavitt says Tex. St. win displayed emotional stability
DevilsDigest TV: QB Sam Leavitt says Texas State win displayed team’s in-game emotional stability
If you think ASU's first-ever Big 12 opponent is a team that is still hard to figure out, you're not alone. Yet, is Arizona State a clear underdog in their road game at Texas Tech? Justin LaCertosa and I break down Saturday’s contest
Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!
- WR
- TE
- ATH
- OT
- OG
- DUAL
- S
- OT
- WR
- OG