Advertisement

in other news

Sam Leavitt feels well-prepared for challenging scenarios

Sam Leavitt feels well-prepared for challenging scenarios

Sam Leavitt feels well-prepared for challenging scenarios

 • Jake Sloan
Tuesday’s Practice Report

Tuesday’s Practice Report

Our takeaways from today's session

 • DevilsDigest.com Staff
DevilsDigest TV: QB Leavitt says Tex. St. win displayed emotional stability

DevilsDigest TV: QB Leavitt says Tex. St. win displayed emotional stability

DevilsDigest TV: QB Sam Leavitt says Texas State win displayed team’s in-game emotional stability

 • Justin LaCertosa
Podcast: Sun Devils show resolve during perfect non-conference record

Podcast: Sun Devils show resolve during perfect non-conference record

Podcast: Sun Devils show resolve during perfect non-conference record

 • Hod Rabino
Dillingham content with ASU's display of resiliency

Dillingham content with ASU's display of resiliency

Dillingham content with ASU's display of resiliency

 • Jake Sloan

in other news

Sam Leavitt feels well-prepared for challenging scenarios

Sam Leavitt feels well-prepared for challenging scenarios

Sam Leavitt feels well-prepared for challenging scenarios

 • Jake Sloan
Tuesday’s Practice Report

Tuesday’s Practice Report

Our takeaways from today's session

 • DevilsDigest.com Staff
DevilsDigest TV: QB Leavitt says Tex. St. win displayed emotional stability

DevilsDigest TV: QB Leavitt says Tex. St. win displayed emotional stability

DevilsDigest TV: QB Sam Leavitt says Texas State win displayed team’s in-game emotional stability

 • Justin LaCertosa
Advertisement
Published Sep 19, 2024
DevilsDigest TV: ASU at Texas Tech game preview
circle avatar
Hod Rabino  •  ASUDevils
Publisher
Twitter
@DevilsDigest

If you think ASU's first-ever Big 12 opponent is a team that is still hard to figure out, you're not alone. Yet, is Arizona State a clear underdog in their road game at Texas Tech? Justin LaCertosa and I break down Saturday’s contest

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!

Arizona State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement