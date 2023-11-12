PASADENA, Calif.—Roses are red, UCLA wears blue, a parting gift of defeat to them, courtesy of ASU. In their last meeting as Pac-12 rivals, Arizona State sent the Bruins to the Big Ten in silence as another stout defensive performance, and the wonders of Cam Skattebo led the way to a 17-7 victory.





Even before a historic 55-3 lopsided defeat at the hands of Utah a week ago, Kenny Dillingham had preached to his team the necessity of responding all season. This Saturday, Arizona State won solely because of its ability to adapt to its challenges. With Trenton Bourguet ailing under center, Cam Skattebo stepped up for both a rushing and passing touchdown to ignite the offensive stove. Mix in another stout defensive performance, and Dillingham and the Devils cooked up a winning recipe at the Rose Bowl.





“Coach Dillingham does a great job with all the offensive coaches in coming up with a scheme that’s gonna best utilize our players,” Bourguet emphasized. “Obviously, UCLA has a great d-line, our o-line, we’re down some numbers, but they did a great job tonight.”





Having been unable to finish last week’s contest, Trenton Bourguet didn’t come into Pasadena at full strength. Then again, at this point in the season, hardly anyone is. It held most true along ASU’s offensive line, which was down to their last resort in week 11. As they’ve done all season, though, ASU has worked with what it has and done what it can considering the circumstances. While the nature of their solutions on Saturday was nothing short of Ludacris, as Dillingham deployed three different “quarterbacks,” the swing and gate offensive line, and a four-play set of penalties, among others, at the end of the day, all of it amounted to a win.





“It just put our players in the best position to be successful,” Dillingham said. “Kudos to our players for believing in something unique and goofy and just saying, ‘Oh, coach doesn’t believe we can win.’ But, ‘They believe in what we’re doing’ and go in and execute.’”





There’s doing a great job, and there’s doing what the ASU line did on Saturday. With multiple injuries spanning all five positions, up against a UCLA defense that features a top NFL prospect in Laiatu Latu among a unit that was third in the nation in team sacks, the Sun Devils had to give Chip Kelly a taste of his own medicine of something he hadn’t seen before. Having been a pioneer of offensive wizardry throughout his illustrious career, Dillingham praised his counterpart throughout the week but took it to him when between the sidelines. Utilizing the swinging gate formation, which fans out offensive linemen in stacks to one sideline, ASU moved the fearsome pass rush of the Bruins away from Bourguet, which allowed him to get the ball out to his playmakers in the field.





“For me, being the quarterback, I’m gonna do whatever I can to help this team,” Bourguet said. “Talking to Dillingham, we turned this game into seven-on-seven. Let me split the ball around, get the ball out quick, take their d-line out of the game.”





With just one sack on the day, it’s fair to say that mission was accomplished. While the “fire-breathing dragons” of the UCLA front were neutralized, ASU would need its skill position guys to take the reigns more than ever on Saturday, and nobody’s had to do that more than Elijhah Badger. Having been through last year’s disaster and the hardships of year zero under Dillingham, the star receiver had his doubts about the schematics of the first-year head coach. However, with a creative mind like Dillingham’s and the amount of playmakers he has at his disposal, including himself, Badger bought in.





“It’s interesting and fun at the same time,” Badger noted. “Moving pieces, everybody’s dynamic, everybody can do multiple things, it’s fun.”





While Badger stuck to his usual receiving duties, he would be fed passes by three different quarterbacks on the night. His highlight grab, a 25-yard touchdown pass to give ASU a 10-0 lead deep in the third quarter, would be a benefactor of the QB carousel, which provided sustained offense for the first time really all season.





Bourguet took most of the snaps, but the aforementioned Skattebo and even usual tight end Jalin Conyers also saw time as the main signal caller on Saturday. 176 passing yards as a team isn’t much to write home about, but the 25 that came when Skattebo linked up with Badger for the game’s opening touchdown towards the end of the third quarter would cap off a 99-yard scoring drive and be the ultimate culmination of competitive creativity.





“We worked it all week,” Skattebo recalled. “That wasn’t the throw that I had all week, but I knew that was an option. He improvised, I saw him. I wouldn’t say it was unorthodox to us because we ran it all week. We perfected it as much as we could in five days. Some guys probably thought it was silly we were doing that all week, but was it silly now?”





“I’m not surprised what Skat does,” Bourguet added. “He’s a baller no matter what.”





“It’s sound,” Dillingham explained of the offensive scheme as a whole. “It looks goofy and unique and different, but we didn’t just go out there and run something that wasn’t sound. It’s just different. You can’t be scared to be different. And if you’re scared to be different – I thought I told somebody the other day, a lot of people may not like what I do. It may be goofy, but I could really give a crap because I’m trying to put our players in the best position to win based off where we are as a football team right now.”





“You never know with Dillingham,” Badger included.





While the wackiness of the offense was the headliner in Hollywood, Arizona State’s defense once again shined under the lights. Having put forth shutdown performances against elite offenses such as Washington and Colorado, ASU defenders took advantage of third-string quarterback Collin Schlee’s inexperience and conquered the Bruins in pressure situations from the jump.





In the second quarter, with ASU holding a 3-0 lead courtesy of a Dario Longhetto 29-yard field goal on the previous drive, UCLA appeared on the verge of hitting baby blue paydirt not once but twice. Having marched 74 yards in seven plays, the Bruins were unwilling to settle for three points, even though their last three plays from inside the five had yet to convert into six points. Needing just one yard out of Carson Steele to take the lead, the trenches of ASU were simply too well-manned to be run through. Chris Edmonds flew in for the tackle before the goal line, forcing a turnover on downs. A possession and less than two minutes of game time later, Tre Brown would make a similar play in stuffing a 4th & 1 run from inside the ASU 10. On both occasions, a great push from the defensive line would be the setup, and Dillingham praised one player in particular for his efforts in those critical plays.





“I thought, one, we had a good plan,” Dillingham said. “Two, Dashaun Mallory. We talk to our guys all the time. Great teams win moments. You win plays. You have to win plays. Every play matters, but there’s going to be moments in a game that separate winners from losers. Fourth downs are those moments…on defense, we made the plays in the critical moments, and that’s what I’m proud of.”





“Today, everyone executed, and we did our 1/11th,” Mallory added. “Just the style of defense we have, everyone across the defense can add to what we need to do.”





“We protect every blade of grass no matter where we’re at,” Jordan Clark continued. “D-line did a great job getting a push.”





Overall, UCLA would go a combined 3-15 on 3rd and 4th down tries on Saturday, including a 0-4 mark on fourth specifically, and just 15 first downs.





“Defense balled out today,” Bourguet threw in.





Sticking with the theme of keeping UCLA uncomfortable and out of place, the Devils took this philosophy to the extreme in the fourth quarter. Facing a 4th & 3 from their own 43 at the start of the period, ASU took not one, not two, not three, but four pre-snap penalties (three false starts, one delay of game), backing themselves up 20 yards, but also shaving two minutes off the clock in the process. Possibly inspired by the tactics of Mike Vrabel in an NFL playoff win over Tom Brady’s Patriots a few years back, Dillingham didn’t indicate whether or not this series was intentional, but it yielded better field position for UCLA and eventually a touchdown to trim the deficit to three. With the pressure on the offense to respond, Bourguet and company rose to the occasion.





In a 12-play, 75-yard drive, ASU would cap it off in a 17-yard run by Skattebo to extend the lead to multiple possessions with just over three minutes to play. Considering how UCLA’s offense had been kept from producing, it was all but over in Pasadena, as ASU would hand the Bruins their first defeat at home this season.





More importantly, ASU’s bounce-back victory from a 52-point loss showed the team’s ability to respond, a pillar of the culture Dillingham is instilling in Tempe.





“We know we got embarrassed last week, and we didn’t want that to happen this week,” Mallory said. “Defense had that pride to them. Last week, watching the film, everybody was kinda pissed off.”





“We responded to a butt whoopin’,” Dillingham said emphatically. “That’s what culture is – response, response, and response.”



