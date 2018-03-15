DAYTON, Ohio – Last Sunday when Arizona State heard their name included in the field of 68, there was a sense of a new lease on life given to a squad that knew more than its fair share of frustration and suffered double-digit defeats during the Pac-12 season.



Alas, Wednesday’s 60-56 loss to Syracuse was a mere cruel reminder of the team’s latest struggles and presented another golden opportunity missed for a precious win. The Sun Devils ended the season losing six of their last seven contests.

Head coach Bobby Hurley called this contest “a painful finish” and for good reason. With 7:05 left ASU (20-12) led 49-42, but was outscored by an offensively challenged Syracuse (21-13) squad 18-7 the rest of the way en route to the Sun Devils’ lowest scoring output of the season.

It’s no coincidence that the second lowest number of points scored by ASU this season came against Washington, led by head coach Mike Hopkins who was a longtime assistant at Syracuse and brought the suffocating 2-3 zone defense with him. It was a scheme that ASU was able to crack at times but in the waning moments in Dayton, were forced to take bad shots and produce bad possessions that played right into the hands of the Orangemen.

“It was their length, athleticism, the way they take away the corners,” said senior guard Kodi Justice, “kind of taking away the middle, it was difficult. But I felt we attacked it as best we could.”

Hurley felt that his team’s offense wasn’t an issue tonight, but Syracuse did force their will especially in the second half.

“Syracuse dragged us through possessions and went deep in the clock,” Hurley commented. “To their credit, the way they defend and how good they are at it, we had to use more time in a possession and be patient and then find a good shot even if that meant that was as the clock was winding down.

“I think 19 assists out of 21 made field goals is a great number. Our bread and butter all year has been turnover margin and we've done very well in that category. And we were flat in that today. So we didn't generate enough turnovers. They scored 15 (points).”

ASU trailed for nearly the entire first half but kept their opponent at arm’s length trailing just 30-28 after 20 minutes.

An 8-0 run by the Sun Devils to begin the second half, allowed ASU to stay ahead in that period for over 15 minutes but their inability to sustain that momentum during the entire period doomed the maroon and gold down the stretch.

“We weren't able to make enough shots,” Hurley remarked. “We got good shots. We got some floaters, got some 3’s. So we had good chances. It was 49-42 and we weren't able to continue to build on that. Us allowing them back in it really hurt our chances.”

While all of ASU’s three senior guards scored in double digits, Shannon Evans (14 points) and Tra Holder (11 points) combined for just 9-28 from the field. Justice paced his team with 15 points on 6-12 shooting and five assists. Mickey Mitchell chipped in with 10 points.

In such a close game some stats naturally prove to be detrimental than others, and ASU’s 3-10 free throw shooting, which included a 0-3 mark in the second half, was a shortcoming that persisted in the last few weeks and reared its ugly head yet again.

“It was across the board,” Hurley noted. “It wasn't one guy. In a game like this, and I said it was a defensive-oriented game, and I thought it could end up going in that direction based on our opponent and their style of play. And you have to knock down your free throws and open 3’s that you get. And there aren't a lot of great looks out there to be had.”

In the preseason most pundits predicted ASU to finish 6th in the Pac-12, so finishing 9th certainly feels below general expectations. At the same time, few thought ASU could earn an NCAA Tournament berth this year. After a 12-0 non-conference start and a no. 3 national ranking, that feat seemed to be inevitable. Conference struggles though did put those post-season aspirations in jeopardy, but ASU did come through. Hurley and his players could not help but find the positives even during the biggest slump this team has experienced all year.

“Obviously, but this has been a breakthrough year for our program,” Hurley said. “And it's been led by guys that I absolutely admire, their competitive drive and their will to win. And Tra Holder, Shannon Evans and Kodi Justice, those guys have had great careers. For me, they'll always have very special place in my heart for how they compete and what they're meaning to the future of what we're building at Arizona State.”

When asked what his college basketball career has meant to him, a tearful Evans said: “Personally, mine's meant everything to me. The opportunity that Coach Hurley gave me, it's something I'll never forget. “I feel like we did a great job, had a great run, and from where this program was and when we got here until we're at now, I feel like it can only go up from here. We've got great guys in our locker room, young guys, and we set the standard. And it's time to come back and win some games in the tournament.”