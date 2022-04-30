Devils dominated by Bruins

Arizona State has lost games in every fashion in 2022. They’ve lost countless one-run games, been on the wrong side of both high and low scoring affairs, and they’ve been blown out. Friday night was more than just a blowout; it was a beatdown. When the dust settled, UCLA walked away with a 19-2 victory over an ASU team that looked lifeless for the third straight game.









The worst part? Most of it was self-inflicted.





The Sun Devils made three errors, supplemented by five more plays in which UCLA was generously awarded hits on plays that should have been made. UCLA plated 13 runs in an incredibly ugly sixth inning. Two were earned.





Sean McLain made an uncharacteristic error. Hunter Haas made his fifth error in as many games. Jacob Tobias overran a pop-up in foul ground that should have been an easy put-out. Willie Bloomquist tends to remove his hat in frustration when things go awry. Tonight his cap may have spent more time off his head than on it.





UCLA starter Max Rajcic was absolutely dominant on the mound. He mowed through the ASU lineup in the first three innings, retiring the first ten batters he faced. His fastball was electric, and his breaking ball consistently missed ASU bats.





“The guy who threw against us, he was your prototypical Friday night guy in the pack,” Travis Buck said. “For as long as (UCLA head coach John Savage) has been here, they’ve pitched really well.”





ASU scored its only two runs in the ninth inning after Rajcic was lifted. Those two runs were the team’s first since Joe Lampe’s solo home run in the first inning on Tuesday.





Adam Tulloch made his second straight Friday start. Despite the final score, Tulloch was actually good for most of his outing. He tossed two scoreless innings to start the game, and his fastball was jumping out of his hand like it was in the early days of March. He was tagged for six runs but was better than his line suggests.





Jacob Walker and Danny Marshall absorbed the brutal sixth inning, which mercifully ended after UCLA had sent 17 batters to the plate.





After four innings, a competitive two-run ballgame got away from ASU. They kicked the ball around the infield and issued free pass after free pass to allow UCLA to take its enormous lead. The deficit snowballed to its eventual gigantic margin, and the Sun Devils showed fatigue. As the dog days of late April come to a close, many of ASU’s young players are trying to grow up on the fly.





“We have a lot of guys who have never played a full college baseball season,” Buck said. “So now they’re really finding out that the college season is pretty long.”





Despite the lopsided outcome, Buck liked the team’s effort tonight more than Tuesday’s lopsided loss against UNLV.





“You have to tip your cap to that dugout; they did everything well tonight,” he said. “We’re intense; We’re emotional. Of course, the guys are extremely disappointed, but we gotta continue to remind our guys that we’re pretty dang good too.”