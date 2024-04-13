When it rains, it pours.





Returning home with the determination to break a four-game losing streak and in the presence of several Sun Devil baseball alumni, Arizona State (15-19, 6-10 Pac-12)) faced a new low on Friday. On a night when the program's founding father, Bobby Winkles, was honored in bronze, ASU stood firm in stone, even as Utah dominated them 10-0.





“The Bobby Winkles tribute was the best thing about tonight,” head coach Willie Bloomquist said, "for better or worse. It was a tremendous event, but we did not honor him the way we were supposed to.”





Losing three games on the road to a top-five team in the nation isn’t something to totally beat yourself up over. In fact, the Sun Devils put up a fight in two contests with the Oregon State Beavers, but to no avail, as their five-game winning streak screeched to a halt. Unable to figure it out in time for a midweek defeat at Grand Canyon, Bloomquist hoped things would turn themselves around in a return to Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Friday night.





What he got was a continuation of a downward spiral that is taking the Sun Devils' postseason hopes into the abyss.





From his first pitch to his last, Utah starter Bryson Van Sickle was untouchable, at least on the physical plain. Throwing a complete game on less than 90 pitches, both rarities in this day and age of baseball, Bloomquist and the players felt they gifted the left-hander much of his career night.





“82 pitches, no walks, he carved us up,” Bloomquist noted. “Our approach should be better than that. He threw the heck out of the ball, so you tip your hat to him. Could our approach have been better? Absolutely.”





“The reason their guy was having success was because he was landing his slider pretty much wherever he wanted and we were going for it,” Ryan Campos said. “In college, when you have a guy that can throw offspeed consistently in the zone, it makes that 90 (miles per hour) a little better. We got to be better with that.”





The Sun Devils' impatience at the plate would snowball into its worst offensive showing of the season. Shut out for just the second time this campaign, ASU put just four runners on base all night, none through walks, forced two three-ball counts, and did not put a single man into scoring position in a comatose performance.





“The gameplan was to get the ball up on that guy, just didn’t do a very good job of it,” Bloomquist said. “Wanted to get the ball up into the middle of the field, and we continued to chase down.”





“We got to focus more on the details,” Campos continued. “Preparation, scouting report, all the little things. I think I speak for most of the guys in there, and it looks like guys are thinking. When we’re playing good, you’re not thinking.”





On the defensive front, the grass wasn’t much greener. Although Ben Jacobs turned in a solid 4.2 innings of two-run ball, Bloomquist’s bullpen would fold behind him. Sean Fitzpatrick got off on the wrong foot to start the sixth, hitting a batter before TJ Clarkson doubled Utah’s lead with a two-run blast over the center field wall. Wyatt Halvorson wasn’t able to stop the onslaught, getting knocked for three more runs in a six-run frame that staked the Utes to an 8-0 lead.





When taking a lead into the seventh, Utah has won 13 of 14 games this year. ASU would add its name to the list almost willingly, going down nine straight in the final three frames to extend its losing streak to five. Seeing a five-game string of wins snapped last weekend, Bloomquist remarked on managing the ups and downs of a season that’s been underwhelming of many’s expectations.





“It’s certainly a challenge right now," Bloomquist admitted. "The adversity is punching us in the face pretty good. I took the opportunity with these guys after the game to remind them what’s expected of them from a fundamental standpoint, which is nothing they aren’t capable of doing.”





“Lot of game left in the season,” Campos added. “Got to be ready to go tomorrow.”