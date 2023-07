The term “off-season,” Especially in the era of the transfer portal, has become quite the oxymoron, and even since football’s spring practice ended and both the basketball and baseball seasons concluded, it wasn’t hard to find any news items to discuss in the last few months.

But now, during these dog days of summer, it seems as if the new cycle has slowed down a little bit which is why I wanted to take this opportunity on this podcast episode to address any Sun Devil sports questions that the fan base was inquiring about.

To listen, click play below, or

Subscribe on iTunes

Download or Listen directly on Podbean