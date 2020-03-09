ASU’s spring break still has us working, specifically delving into the state of the Sun Devils position by position they completed 50 percent of their spring practices. Later we move from the gridiron to the hardwood discussing ASU as a 3rd seed in the Pac-12 tournament this week and what they need to do to hear their name called in Selection Sunday and be called as “safely” in the field of 68. Thanks for tuning in!

Episode Rundown (64 minutes)

(1:19) We start our analysis of ASU on offense. What do we make of a somewhat lukewarm start in the spring, and how has inexperience at the skill positions affected this group so far?

(32:14) Inexperience is much less of an issue when it comes to the Arizona State defense, as we share our observations on this side of the ball.

(48:39) For the third year in a row, ASU basketball has posted a 20-win season. Will this also result in a third trip to the Big Dance? We present all the implications regarding ASU’s possible Pac-12 tournament scenarios can present.

