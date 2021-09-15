Devil's Junkie Podcast: Formidbale road test awaits ASU in Provo

In sports memories tend to be short and the "what have you done for me lately" is the one fans and sometimes even coaches choose to go by when evaluating their team. Well, in the second half of ASU's last contest the Sun Devils turned in a convincing performance that provided a good deal of optimism in some respects. Will that be enough versus a BYU team on the road who is also in the top-25 after beating back-to-back Pac-12 teams? Here's our discussion on the topic.





Episode rundown (30 minutes)





(1:08) Examining both sides of the ball in Arizona State's 37-10 win, a defense that following a rough start lived up to its accolades and an offense that continues to exhibit polar opposites between its ground and aerial attack.

(15:21) Our thoughts concerning the opportunities and challenges that the Cougars, a mirror image of the Sun Devils in many ways, can present, and who ultimately may have a bigger chip on their shoulder coming into Saturday's contest?