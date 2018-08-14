Intro: Ralph Amsden breaks down some of Fall camp's most pertinent news, notes and observations.



Terin Adams (16:10): Arizona State's redshirt sophomore JuCo signing from City College of San Francisco talks about his upbringing, the injury that led him down the JuCo road, and how he's been able to bounce back and take advantage of the opportunity the Sun Devils gave him.

Demonte King: (34:20): Entering his senior season, King's path to ASU has been a fascinating one. Starting at Montana State, and deciding to go the JuCo route to land at a Power 5 school, King had an injury in 2017 that he thought would end his football career. Listen to hear how he ended up in a starting role at Arizona State anyway.

Steven Miller: (44:50): In his third year as a starter, with his third different position coach, Steven Miller has remade his body, and is ready to become a leader on the offensive line. Miller talks about his time at ASU, and the talented stable of running backs he's blocking for.

(58:15): Ralph Amsden answers questions from DevilsDigest Subscribers and his Twitter followers