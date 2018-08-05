Ticker
Devil’s Junkie Minicast: Fall Practice Notes, Trelon Smith Interview

Ralph Amsden • ASUDevils.com
Breakdown (26 minutes)

(Intro) Ralph Amsden talks about the vibe of Arizona State's first two fall practices under new Head Coach Herm Edwards, and notes his early standout players.

(16:45) Ralph interviews sophomore running back Trelon Smith about his thoughts on the the vibe under Herm Edwards, the newcomers at running back, his relationship with John Simon and Kalen Ballage, as well as his expectations for himself.

