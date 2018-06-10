2019 Mission Viejo QB Joey Yellen announced his commitment to Arizona State on Sunday, becoming both the second member of ASU's 2019 class, as well as the second QB to commit to this class. Yellen talked with Devil's Digest reporter Ralph Amsden about his decision to become a Sun Devil.

On choosing ASU:



"I've had two very good visits there, one on Junior Day, and one during spring ball. Both of them went really well. When I got down there, I loved the area. I loved the campus..."

On Athens, Georgia vs Tempe:

"They're both bigtime college football programs, but they're also very different... Tempe is definitely a bigger city, which is something I kind of prefer. Athens is more of a college-town smaller city. It's definitely a lot closer (Arizona State)... ultimately I decided I liked ASU better."

On playing football at Mission Viejo:

"I transferred in, middle of my sophomore year... it was a great experience. I got to play for coach Bob Johnson, who is kind of a local legend, in his last year, and we had a really good season. A lot of wins. I got to throw a lot of touchdowns. It was a really fun year, and I'm glad I transferred into Mission, and I'm looking forward to next year."

On Incoming ASU LB Christian LaValle:

"You're getting a very good player and a great leader... When he's in, everybody around him instantly gets batter, and that's rare."

On Herm Edwards:

"Every time I've gone and talked to him, he's talked about how he's always willing to help with problems. They don't even have to be about football... Having that positive influence in your life- I'm really looking forward to that and I'm looking forward to building that relationship with him."

On competing with Ethan Long and the QBs on ASU's roster:

"I don't mind competing at all. I thing that's kind of just a given when you go into college football, especially at a Pac-12 school. Honestly, I'd be a little concerned if I wasn't competing... In college football the best guy will play, so either maybe I get the chance to play, or I get to push the guy in front of me and make that person better. Regardless it's going to make the team better, and I'm OK with that."



