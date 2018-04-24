PHOENIX -- Tracy Smith wears a good poker face.



After his Sun Devils swept Utah this past weekend -- snapping ASU out of a previous 3-13 skid -- the Arizona State coach met the media in his postgame press conference with the same old expressionless look.

It was not indicative of the conflicting mix of emotions swirling around in his head.

“If you look at me emotionally, a lot of times I’m like this,” Smith said, extending his hand to draw an imaginary flat line. “What I try to do is look and see where are the holes; where are the issues.”

Of course, it wasn’t the Sun Devils’ offense that had the ASU skipper unhappy. His team whopped up on the last-place Utes by scoring 35 times in the three-game series and winning each contest by at least three runs.

It was what had transpired in the final three innings of Sunday’s game that left Smith smoldering instead. ASU’s bullpen and defense had let him down again.

“While we won the games, I don’t think we fixed the problems,” Smith said. “... all the pieces, regardless of a sweep, are definitely not in place yet.”

His biggest gripe was with the Sun Devils’ relievers. Entering the weekend, ASU’s bullpen ERA was 5.39 (it’s starters’ ERA, by comparison, was 4.20 prior to the series). On Friday and Saturday however, Dellan Raish, Chaz Montoya, and Spencer Van Scoyoc combined to allow just one earned run in 11 ⅓ innings of relief. It looked like a big step forward for ASU’s back end.

On Sunday, the bullpen took two steps back.

Relievers Fitz Stadler, Connor Higgins, Jake Godfrey and Ryan Hingst stumbled through the final three innings, allowing a combined six runs (only three were earned) to cut a once-nine-run ASU lead down to five. With one out in the ninth, Utah loaded the bases and forced Smith to do something he was trying to avoid: bring in the previous day’s starter, Sam Romero, to get the final two outs.

“They should not score eight runs on us. There are nine outs to go with a nine-run lead, I should not have to bring in Sam Romero to close it out. That should not happen,” Smith said.

Though Romero needed just one pitch to induce a game-ending double-play, another late-game meltdown from ASU’s bullpen and defense (the Sun Devils committed two errors and had a passed ball in the final three innings) left Smith with a familiar bitter taste.

“I’m happy we won but we’ve got some things we need to fix,” he said.

SMITH REMINDS THAT ROSTER CUTS MAY BE COMING

An innocent question about the status of freshman pitcher Drake Davis -- a Sun Devils’ right-hander who has yet to see the mound this season -- turned into an overarching reminder from Smith that ASU will be trimming the fat off its roster in the “very near future.”

Seldom or never used players, such as Davis, might be on the chopping blocks.

Smith said, as is accustomed in college baseball following finals week, the Sun Devils will send home players that don’t figure to see the field in the closing stretch of the season. Smith said it his philosophy to “not keep extra guys around,” especially with all of the Sun Devils’ upcoming travel (the team only brings 27 players on road trips, according to Smith).

“Don’t read any more into that than there might be,” Smith said, wary of how roster reduction might be externally perceived.

It was around this time last year that four former Sun Devils -- Zach Dixon, Chris Isbell, Ryan Lillard and Jackson Willeford -- left the team, all within a week of each other, in the midst of a losing season. Another player, Andrew Shaps, was also dismissed from the program by Smith during the span.

The exodus of players last season became another negative storyline, much to Smith’s chagrin, as the Sun Devils limped to a 23-32 record. He tried to make it clear on Sunday that the roster downsizing is just a part of the sport.

“This is the time of year, coming in (to) finals week, that we reduce the roster,” he said. ASU’s spring academic semester ends at the end of next week.

One Sun Devil departure has already been confirmed after Smith revealed last week that redshirt freshman reliever Zane Strand would be leaving the team. Smith described the move as a mutual parting of ways.

With Strand gone, ASU lists 33 players on its roster.

SMITH NON-COMMITTAL ON ALDRETE-TORKELSON DEFENSIVE SWITCH

Last week, sophomore left fielder Carter Aldrete was preparing for a potential swap of positions with freshman first baseman Spencer Torkelson.

But when the Sun Devils took the field for Friday night’s series-opener against Utah, Aldrete was in right and Torkelson was still in the infield. As Smith explained on Sunday, he hadn’t seen enough from Aldrete, defensively, at first -- a position Aldrete had never played before -- in practice to follow through with the defensive switch in a game.

Smith said that he might make the change at some point on Wednesday night, when ASU hosts non-conference foe New Mexico State or might decide to shelve the idea altogether until the offseason.

“I still think that will help us,” he said. “Just trying to do it midseason is a little tough.”