Entering his senior season, right tackle Steve Miller admits things felt different going into his final go-around as a division one college football player, and there are nothing but positives associated with that sentiment. “It’s been a little different, I don’t know, the vibe is different,” Miller said. “It’s finally come to fruition where you know everything is the last time around…it felt good to be out here with the guys and working again.”



Miller has appeared in all but one game in ASU’s previous two seasons, and despite the team allowing 25 fewer sacks from 2017 to 2018, he feels like last season wasn’t the best reflection of who he can be on the field. “It was a down year for me, personally, I think that I could’ve done some things better,” Miller said, “I think I could’ve handled some things preparation-wise better, but it was just a down year.” “Just trying to get right, come back this year and have a bounce-back year.” Of course, the unit will benefit from the return of offensive line coach Dave Christensen for a second consecutive season. Although it’s his first returning year coaching the position at ASU, even that much is never guaranteed when it comes to position coaches in college football. If anyone would know that, it’s the Sun Devils offensive line, who saw two position groups they work with closely- the running backs and defensive line- get new position coaches during this offseason. With Christensen leading such vast improvement in the unit’s 2018 season, Miller knows how important his return is to not only the o-line’s continued success but his own goal to improve personally too. “Coach Christensen came in there and he gave us a little bit of freedom to let us drive the ship,” Miller said, “you know, take control of how we want to block things, how we want to do things so that we can all be on the same page and continue to work together and be cohesive.” “We talk every once-in-a-while and he just continues to tell me to just work and trust my game, trust that I can be the player that I think I am…it’s refreshing to have the same person in there multiple years.”

Coach Dave Christensen giving some pointers to his offensive linemen as Fall practices are underway pic.twitter.com/pAQ1G5t7pu — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) August 1, 2019



One could argue that this front five has as much pressure to perform well in 2019 as any group on the roster. A collective unit of seniors expected to start, they will have the task of blocking for a rushing attack that’s expected to shoulder an even greater load of the offense due to an inexperienced quarterback, who will need adequate space and time when he does throw- whoever that may be. But Miller believes the o-line will be unaffected by outside pressure, and their collective experience will only be an advantage. “We put that pressure on ourselves,” Miller said. “I don’t think that we really feel pressure from anybody else, it’s just kind of an expectation for us.” “We’ve always thought of ourselves in our position room as kind of the engine that drives this whole thing, this whole program. When we’re playing games, we want to be able to run the ball for the entirety of the game.” “The quarterback thing, yes while we’re thinking about it, it’s not really our worries right now…whoever’s playing back there, it doesn’t matter, we’re going to go out there and have to play either way, so we’re going to be ready for it.” As for himself, he has a feel for what kind of mindset it will take to have a consistent season. “Just mentally staying even-keeled, not letting myself get too high or too low at any moment,” Miller said on what he’s concentrating on to improve in 2019. For a unit that will have high expectations, it’s worth noting a personnel issue that’s shaken things up after the first preseason practice. According to head coach Herm Edwards, senior tackle Zach Robertson is away from the team for an an unspecified amount of time, dealing with issues of some sort off the field.

Herm Edwards said that OL Zach Robinson was not a practice due to "personal matters" did not have a timetable for his return but also did not rule out a return later to the team. — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) August 1, 2019

As a result, original center Cohl Cabral has shifted to left tackle to allow redshirt freshman Jarrett Bell to step in at center, playing in a natural spot for him on the interior line.

Cabral added that the move will be worth it saying "I’d rather go home at the end of the year knowing that we came back with a Pac-12 championship or Rose Bowl ring. Those personal accolades are great and it will last forever if you have a Rose Bowl ring to go with it" Class act https://t.co/t3jgP4ZGTn — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) August 1, 2019