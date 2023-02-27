Securing an upset road win versus then-No. 7 Arizona with a 55-foot three-pointer buzzer beater was naturally the icing on the cake when it came to Desmond Cambridge Jr.'s last Saturday in Tucson. Truth be told, though, the senior ASU guard's team-leading 19 points, nine of them (a trio of three-pointers) in the final five minutes as well as posting four assists and four rebounds, were just as instrumental in a dramatic 89-88 victory.

Cambridge's efforts aided the Sun Devils to thier first top-10 road win since knocking off No. 2 Kansas in 2017. Furthermore, this victory was ASU's first win in Tucson as an unranked team in 30 tries (1-29). The Arizona State guard has now been honored a league-leading three times this season, with his other Pac-12 Player of the Week honors coming on 11/21/22 and 1/16/23. He is the only ASU player to earn that recognition during the 2022-23 campaign.





Arizona State has notched its fourth 20-win season (20-9) in the last six years and, according to several bracketologists, is sitting squarely on the proverbial NCAA Tournament bubble, hoping to hear its name called on Selections Sunday. A crucial road trip to the Los Angeles schools awaits the Sun Devils in the last week of the regular season. A potential win over No. 4 UCLA on Thursday will not only boost ASU's chances to be part of the Field of 68 but also secure a fourth-place finish which will grant them a first-round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament next week. Arizona State ends the regular season visiting USC on Saturday, a team which it is essentially battling head-to-head to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament.