Just three days after he entered the transfer portal, junior BJ Green decided to exit and return to the Sun Devils. While reportedly receiving some power five interest after his initial decision, an individual close to the situation said that a meeting between Green and new defensive coordinator Brian Ward did convince Green to reverse course.





This decision is a significant one since Arizona State has already lost starting defensive tackles Nesta Jade Silvera and TJ Pesefea, who exhausted their eligibility, as did second-team defensive end Travez Moore. Starting junior defensive end Joe Moore and junior defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott both entered the portal. Earlier this week, starting defensive end Anthoine Cooper also exited the portal and returned to Tempe.

It’s unclear whether senior defensive end. Michael Matus, who was a two-year starter in the 2020-21 seasons and suffered a torn ACL in preseason camp and sat out the last campaign, will return to the team for the 2023 season.





This past season the lineman tallied 13 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss, including 2.5 sacks, which was tied for the team-high. He arrived as a freshman walk-on from Atlanta and burst on the scene as arguably the most surprising player on the team as he paced the Sun Devils with five sacks, only the fourth freshman to do so in school history. This performance did award him a scholarship after that season. While he played exclusively on passing downs as a defensive end in 2021, this past year, he did see a considerable number of snaps at the 3-technique defensive tackle.





Green was a Top-100 state prospect in the 2021 class and prepped his senior year at Prince Avenue High School in Georgia. He was instrumental with his 20 tackles-for-loss, including 12 sacks leading the Wolverines to their first-ever State Championship Georgia.



