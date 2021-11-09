Defensive intensity showcased in 76-60 season-opening win over Portland

A double-digit season-opening victory often times would be enough to get a coach smiling, but Bobby Hurley wasn’t pleased with his team following Arizona State’s 76-60 victory over Portland. The first 14 minutes of action saw the Sun Devils force 14 turnovers, but the offensive end of the floor left Hurley less than thrilled with his team’s showing.





Shooting struggles for the Sun Devils wasn’t something that anyone worried about postgame, but each ASU member acknowledged the problems presented by the shot selection Tuesday night.





“We can definitely get a lot better shots,” super senior forward Kimani Lawrence said after a night that saw ASU go 7 for 26 from 3. Lawrence admitted to having opening night jitters despite this being his fifth season in Tempe. “In our exhibition games and our closed scrimmages, we shot it a lot better. I’m confident that’s not going to be a problem for us this year.”





Hurley seconded Lawrence’s point about open shots but was displeased by the shot selection of the first half. At times during the opening 10 minutes of the first half, the Sun Devils seemed to be playing hot potato with the ball. Shots were going up quickly and from well beyond the arc, all to no avail.





“We shot way too many 3s early in the first half,” Hurley said. “Too many quick ones, too. I am pleased with our defense, though. I thought we had two or three really elite defensive stops early in the second half.”





As Hurley mentioned, defensively, Arizona State excelled. The length and versatility the seventh-year Sun Devil head coach coveted so heavily through the transfer portal and recruiting paid off as the wingspan of ASU’s bigs and wings were on display to make things difficult in every Portland passing lane. Fifteen of the 21 turnovers forced by ASU came in the first half as one end made up for a deficiency on the other.





“There was a lot of rust, especially in the first half,” said sophomore forward Marcus Bagley, who scored 12 points on 5 of 7 shooting from the floor.





In the waning seconds of the first half, Toledo transfer Marreon Jackson broke on an outlet pass, intercepting it in time to set his feet and make a leaning jump shot as time expired. Coming out of the halftime break with a 31-25 advantage, Jackson’s play seemed to spark a second-half surge. A quick 7-2 run to begin the second half helped create the separation necessary for ASU to play comfortably.





“We weren’t really satisfied with our performance,” said Lawrence, recalling ASU’s halftime lead despite shooting 38.2 percent from the floor. “As a leader, I definitely knew Hurley wasn’t going to be happy about what we did in the first half.”





Lawrence asserted himself in the second half, scoring the first four points of the frame and making an impact as a rebounder. When the night was over, Lawrence had a double-double with 19 points and ten rebounds. Twelve of his points came in an efficient manner during the closing 20 minutes of the game.





Arizona State played without three scholarship players. Junior forward Jalen Graham, sophomore guard Jay Heath, and freshman guard Justin Rochelin were all unavailable due to COVID protocols. Jackson played despite Hurley telling reporters postgame that the reigning MAC Player of the Year did not practice Monday due to a knee injury. The lack of a full cast of characters was the continuation of last year’s pandemic-ridden year, but a lackluster opponent didn’t cause ASU issues without its expected depth.





Without Graham, freshman center Enoch Boakye was able to get extensive minutes and an ability to showcase his skills. The highly-touted prospect was efficient offensively and made heady plays defensively. In the middle of the first half, Boakye got switched onto one of Portland’s smaller guards. The Canadian center slid his feet nicely, staying with the quick guard and allowing a swiping teammate to force a turnover.





“He’s developing quite fast,” Bagley said of the latest top recruit to arrive in Tempe. “He battled some injuries in the off-season, so it was good to see him out there playing hard. I’m excited to see him develop over the course of the year.”





On the next possession, Boakye walled up in the post and forced another ball off the leg of a Pilot player out of bounds. Adding to his great defensive showing was his effort on the offensive glass, where he grabbed three offensive rebounds.





“It’s a testament of Hurley bringing in some size to help us out this year,” said Lawrence on a night that ASU grabbed 13 offensive rebounds. Last season, the Sun Devils averaged 7.8 offensive rebounds per game, a mark that ranked 300th in Division 1. “That was one of our weaknesses last year, and he addressed that. There were just guys wanting to compete and holding each other accountable. That’s something we focus on in practice, and I’m glad it carried over into the game.”





Arizona State’s 16-point win is the desired result, although not the desired route to said result. Next, they’ll get a visit from UC Riverside Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Two more tune-up contests for ASU should prepare the Sun Devils for next week’s road trip to San Diego State.





“Overly, I just feel eh,” said Hurley following his 105th win at Arizona State. “You can play the scrimmage and an exhibition, but until you get real live with a good crowd and a WCC opponent – it was good for us. We will get a lot out of it.”





In the second half, with shots falling, the cohesiveness of the ASU offense began to take form. That’s what Bagley chose to focus on postgame as his takeaway.





“We like playing with each other. We like sharing the ball,” he said. “A couple more shots go in, and it’s a different story, and we’re talking about how good we were offensively. I think we got some good shots; we just have to knock them down. Coach is always going to find something. That’s his job, and we’ve got to come back better on Thursday.”





