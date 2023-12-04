BJ Green has been one of the feel-good stories in recent years in Tempe. The 6-1, 270-pound lineman began his career as a walk-on. He was playing both end and tackle on the front four, and was consistently one of the sack leaders for Arizona State. On the first day of the transfer portal opening, Green announced that he was leaving Tempe.

In his three years with the team, Green tallied 60 tackles, 21 tackles-for-loss, and 13.5 sacks. This past season, his six sacks tied Texas defensive end transfer Prince Dorbah for the team-high, while he did pace ASU with 11.5 tackles-for-loss and 11 quarterback hurries. Arizona State does have good depth at this position with Dorbah, who also had 9.5 tackles-for-loss, and Oklahoma transfer Clayton Smith, who posted seven quarterback hurries, 5.5 tackles-for-loss, and 4.5 sacks.





Nonetheless, new ASU defensive line coach Diron Reynolds who came over from Michigan State, and EDGE coach Charlie Ragle will need to replinsh this role with an addition or two from the transfer portal. Green has a redshirt year, along with one year of eligibility left.