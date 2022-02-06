Defensive effort fuels Arizona State in triple OT victory over No. 3 UCLA

This is arguably the best defensive team in the Hurley era in Tempe. Saturday night reignited a debate that has been often overlooked due to porous shooting numbers for the Sun Devils themselves. There are a variety of reasons for why ASU has been better defensively -- chief among them a bad offense that has forced Hurley and the Sun Devils to play at a pace that is slower than half the teams in Division 1 -- but Saturday was an emotional lifeboat in a season of frequent heartbreak.

“We were fortunate to have something left in the tank in that third overtime,” head coach Bobby Hurley said after the Sun Devils defeated No. 3 UCLA 87-84 in three overtimes to improve to 7-13 and 3-7 in Pac-12 play. Per ESPN, the victory for Arizona State represented just the second time in college basketball history -- and first since 1956 -- that an unranked team took down a top-five team in three or more overtimes. “It was very rewarding.”

It would’ve been easy for Arizona State to roll over as multiple game-winning attempts came inches away from ending things earlier in Tempe Saturday night. In regulation, graduate transfer guard Marreon Jackson missed a 3-point attempt from near the coach’s box that clanged off the right side of the iron. In overtime, sophomore guard DJ Horne’s 3-point attempt came up inches short.

Through the infrequent ups and relatively consistent downs of this Arizona State season, a constant defensive effort has remained intact. This Sun Devil squad -- multiple games below .500 as they are -- continues to give effort on the defensive end no matter the opponent.

This season, Arizona State has held opponents to below 70 points per game for the first time in the Hurley era. Best of all, ASU is 53rd in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric, a mark in which the Sun Devils have often failed to crack the top-100 in under Hurley. With the shot blocking presence of ASU’s bigs and the frequent harassment the guards put their opponents under, Hurley pointed to commitment as a factor in success.





“The adversities have been well documented, but they haven’t given up through all of this,” Hurley said. “They’ve stayed the course and keep trying to get better. No one exemplifies that more than Marreon Jackson. He had so many expectations, and there’s nobody in our program that works harder. It’s great that on this stage, he would come through like that.”





The Toledo graduate transfer tallied his career-best in a Sun Devil uniform with 24 points, but he also contributed to the effort on the defensive end to contain UCLA guard Johnny Juzang. The shared responsibility for Sun Devil defenders led Hurley and ASU to vary defensive looks against Juzang throughout the contest, throwing multiple defenders toward the Kentucky transfer who wore down in the latter stages of his 51 minutes of playing time.





“He’s a great player, but I’m pretty sure teams are starting to catch on to how good we play defense,” Jackson told reporters following the win. ASU held Juzang to 8 of 22 shooting, while forward Jaime Jaquez also had to work hard to earn his 27 points on 8 of 17 shooting. “Especially with the beginning of the season of our offense not being as good as it is right now, we had to take our defense to another level. That had to win us games. It’s starting to all come along.”





Two years ago, the Sun Devils were peaking at the right time. Winners of seven straight at one point, a late-season surge had Arizona State heading to Las Vegas with optimism before COVID-19 led to the cancellation of the season. This year, Arizona State could have thrown in the towel, but the Sun Devils have instead remained locked in on the defensive end.





“I was enjoying it,” Hurley said of the three extra periods. “Part of me didn’t want it to end because both teams were really good tonight. It was fun to be a part of it and coach it.”

This ASU team has dug itself a hole too large for them to have reasonable hopes of an at-large bid, but impressive defensive showings in the past three games against Arizona, USC, and UCLA have shown that the pesty Sun Devil defense may have legitimate hope to be a factor in Las Vegas in March.





“We’re going to be a scary team to play against,” Jackson said just two days after super senior forward Kimani Lawrence stressed that college basketball is a tournament sport.





Monday night will be a rare three games in five days set up for the Sun Devils. It also provides Hurley’s squad with another chance at a marquee performance against a top-10 team. After the final buzzer had sounded to put a close on 55 minutes of action, event security held off the Sun Devil students long enough to allow UCLA to exit the court safely. Much like the student body waited in anticipation to join the team at midcourt, ASU has waited for its shotmaking to match the defensive efforts.





“It would’ve been a tough one if I walked in here again and we didn’t come through with the win,” Hurley said. “But the morale in the locker room right now is unbelievable because we know we’re not backing into wins somehow. We are winning these games, and we’ve been very competitive in these games against the elite teams.





“We’ve been going toe-to-toe, and hopefully, it will build confidence as we keep going.”





