Defense reflects on Thursday’s opener, outlines expectations for UNLV

It’s no secret that the No. 23 Arizona State defense is one of the most formidable units in the history of the program on paper and brings the talent and potential to follow suit through the stretch of the 2021 football season.





Aside from some penalties and other forms of teething troubles in Thursday’s opener against Southern Utah, the defense’s performance went as expected, as the unit created havoc for the Thunderbird offense, creating turnovers and forcing stops.





Next on the slate for the group is UNLV this Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium, and while the Rebels might have dropped their week one contest to FCS foe Eastern Washington in a double overtime heartbreaker, they still have some weapons that may test the experienced Sun Devil defense.





Senior running back Charles Williams stands at the forefront of the Rebel attack. The 2019 Mountain West rushing champion racked up 178 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 27 attempts for an average of 6.4 yards per carry against Eastern Washington and earned some praise from his week two foes after practice on Wednesday.





“(Williams) looks like Oregon’s (CJ Verdell),” ASU linebackers coach Chris Claiborne said on Wednesday. “He’s a very good running back, and it’s a test for us. Another week we look forward to showing up and honestly getting better as a unit and playing together.”





“He’s a downhill running back,” redshirt junior defensive end Michael Matus added. “He makes good cuts, so we have to honor our gaps and play our game… Once we can make (UNLV) one-dimensional, we will be good.”





ASU’s defense against the run has significant room for improvement after a solid, but far-from-flawless showing against SUU on Thursday. Both Thunderbird touchdowns came via the ground, and just about half of their total yardage was logged through the run game.





To stop the run game, the initiative begins with Matus and the defensive line, a unit that is a strong spot for the Sun Devils but not as strong as it could have been. The loss of senior 3-technique defensive tackle Jermayne Lole will certainly be felt across the group as the season pans out. Despite the key loss, defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez said himself that he will “still be able to sleep at night” knowing the depth he has in his position group. For Matus, it’s a glass-half-full viewpoint that’s helped him through the absence of Lole.





“Everybody misses Jermayne,” Matus said. “We all wish him the best in recovery, but I really think (his absence) opens up a chance for younger guys to get some good reps and improve themselves as well. TJ (Pesefea), BJ (Green) and Omarr (Norman-Lott). It’s a chance for those guys to step up. While we will miss Lole, it is good to get these other guys a chance and show what they’re made of, especially Shannon (Forman) as well.”





Redshirt freshman 3-technique defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott is perhaps the most interesting of the players Matus mentioned, as he is finally seeing the field after injuries prevented him from displaying his talents in years past. Norman-Lott saw a good amount of playing time on Thursday, logging two tackles while also wreaking havoc in the middle of the line on third down.





“Omarr in the middle, he’s a wrecking ball,” Matus mentioned. “He’s going to run hard and try to kill whoever has the ball…. I’ve seen a lot of improvement with him specifically. When he first got here, he was just running up the field and finding the ball. Now, he’s actually trying to hone in on things: looking at formations, trying to anticipate stuff. He’s being a lot more technical.”





Regarding technicality, Norman-Lott also sought feedback and ways to improve from his teammates, asking questions to increase his understanding. Matus mentioned the types of things the young defensive tackle has been asking him, which is only fitting. Matus’ nickname is “the technician” after all.





“He’s come up to me and asked questions about formations or what to do in a specific set,” Matus recalled. “He’ll ask (about what to do) on first and 10, second and five, type of scenarios, because you can’t really run up the field in those situations. He’s come up to me a lot, and he’s starting to hone in on those skills. He’s getting a lot better.”





Behind the defensive line comes the experienced linebacker core, led by senior linebacker Darien Butler, with help from graduate student Kyle Soelle and senior Merlin Robertson. As far as their jobs go for Saturday’s contest against the Rebels, it’s simply to do their job correctly.





“We just have to be gap sound,” linebackers coach Chris Claiborne said. “Do your job. Whatever (defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce) calls, we go and execute it to the best of our abilities, don’t freestyle or do anything off the playbook, and we should be fine. (The coaching staff) does a good job of breaking things down and getting guys ready to play; they just have to go out there and execute.”





If the past is any indicator, ASU’s defense will be just fine against the Rebels, especially under the leadership of Butler, who looks to be in the best form of his career after a Thursday performance that saw the senior log five tackles, a tackle for loss, and two interceptions.





“(Butler’s performance) can be attributed to his offseason,” Claiborne discussed. “Also, with the guys in the weight room. (He) takes what we are teaching and brings it to the field. Coach Pierce’s defense allows you to make plays if you just do your job. That’s what we are teaching, to do your job.”





Butler did his job on Thursday, as he was responsible for two of ASU’s four forced turnovers on defense. Thanks in part to the effort of Butler and his defensive teammates, Arizona State leads the nation with 38 turnovers forced across their last 12 games. Butler’s performance on Thursday earned him status as the highest-graded linebacker in the Pac-12 through week one.





For the overall benefit of the defense, Claiborne, relaying the message from Pierce, prefers to keep things simple. Overthinking it on this side of the ball is not an option for a unit that contains this much experience and pedigree. Through improvement, Claiborne wants his guys to gradually become better football players, better men, but most importantly, do their jobs.





“I just want to get better each week,” Claiborne rationalized. “I want to push my group. I want us to get better each week. I want to get better at my job each week and continue to help my guys play at a high level…. It’s about doing your job. When Coach Pierce calls your number, make your play. That’s what it’s all about.”





